The Little Falls Flyers defeated the Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team Saturday 6-4 in a game rescheduled from Friday night and played in Brainerd. 

The Flyers scored four goals in the first period and the Lightning cut it to 4-3 after two but couldn’t quite get over the lump and lost the close contest. The Lightning took the early lead 1-0 on Jerome Martin’s ninth goal of the season from Jack Carr at 9:56. The Flyers tied it just 19 seconds later and took the lead at 12:12. Christian Crutcher scored his seventh of the season at 13:00 to tie it at 2-2 but the Flyers got the final two goals of the period. Logan Verville got it to 4-3 with his 13th of the year from Martin and Easton Anderson to send the game to the third at 4-3 Flyers. Little Falls scored at :28 to take a 5-3 lead but Anderson answered with his 10th at 6:49. The Flyers got a late goal for the final. 

