The Little Falls Flyers defeated the Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team Saturday 6-4 in a game rescheduled from Friday night and played in Brainerd.
The Flyers scored four goals in the first period and the Lightning cut it to 4-3 after two but couldn’t quite get over the lump and lost the close contest. The Lightning took the early lead 1-0 on Jerome Martin’s ninth goal of the season from Jack Carr at 9:56. The Flyers tied it just 19 seconds later and took the lead at 12:12. Christian Crutcher scored his seventh of the season at 13:00 to tie it at 2-2 but the Flyers got the final two goals of the period. Logan Verville got it to 4-3 with his 13th of the year from Martin and Easton Anderson to send the game to the third at 4-3 Flyers. Little Falls scored at :28 to take a 5-3 lead but Anderson answered with his 10th at 6:49. The Flyers got a late goal for the final.
The game was relatively penalty free with the Lightning having just one for two minutes and the Flyers being called twice for four minutes.
Ethan Kunz and Nigel DeSanto shared netminding duties with Kunz stopping four of eight and DeSanto stopping 14 of 16. The Lightning had 36 shots on goal for the game.
Lightning 2 1 1 4
Little Falls 4 0 2 6
The Lightning used three power play goals to help them to a 7-2 victory last Thursday at home against the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines.
They erased a 2-0 deficit early in the second period as Finnegan Fogarty scored his sixth goal of the year at 3:50 from Darby Boelter and Kolbe Severson and Jerome Martin tallied his seventh on the power play at 8:01. They took the lead less than two minutes later as Wyatt Balmer scored his second of the year from Easton Anderson and before the period was out, Logan Verville picked up his 12th of the year on the power play from Christian Crutcher and Easton Anderson for a 4-2 lead. They added three more in the third to put the game away. Martin scored his eighth and second of the game at :59 from Isaac Peterson, Boelter scored his sixth at 1:22 and Finnegan scored again at 13:56 from Severson and Boelter to complete the scoring.
Nigel DeSanto picked up the win in the net, stopping 34 of 36 shots while the Lightning fired 45 shots on goal. The Wolverines were whistled for eight penalties for 16 minutes and the Lightning had six for 12 minutes.
Wadena-D. Creek 2 0 0 2
Lightning 0 4 3 7
The Lightning host Detroit Lakes Thursday, Feb. 16.
