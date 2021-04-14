Onamia and Isle schools are planning on offering an optional vaccine clinic to their families and students who are 16 and older.
If you or your Onamia child(ren) are interested in receiving the Pfizer vaccine, please contact our COVID coordinator, Katie Geyer, at (320) 532-6708 or by email at kgeyer@onamia.k12.mn.us. Our plan is to offer the vaccine clinic at the Lion’s Center. We do need an estimate of students and families interested in order to reserve our vaccines, so please contact Nurse Katie if you are interested. For all students 16 and older, a consent form will need to be completed prior to receiving the vaccine.
From Isle High School: If you are 16 years of age or older, you can receive a free COVID vaccination. If we have enough interest, the shots would be administered at the school. Please notify the office if you are interested and you will be added to a list to receive additional information. Parent permission would be required for students to receive a vaccination.
Mille Lacs County Public Health is offering COVID vaccinations free of charge for those 16 and older with Pfizer or 18 and older with Johnson & Johnson or Moderna as vaccines are available. To schedule an appointment for an upcoming COVID vaccine clinic, visit our website at: https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/ and click on the “Register for the COVID-19 vaccine” on the bottom of the page.
For those with questions or needing assistance registering, call the Mille Lacs County Community and Veterans Services Department at (320) 983-8208, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.