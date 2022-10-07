The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners held its meeting Sept. 27. It began with a presentation of competency restoration from Aitkin County Health and Human Services Adult Services Social Worker Becca Person.
Person explained that individuals charged with a crime must be competent to participate in their own defense and court proceedings. Competency restoration is the process of providing services for an individual found incompetent to help them understand the legal system and regain competency.
The program was started in 2006 by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) for those committed to state hospitals due to an inability to participate in criminal court proceedings. This caused a reduction in the number of beds/services available for those simply needing mental health care.
It was determined that the majority of those individuals could be restored to competency via medication initiation/compliance and participation in recommended mental health services. In 2018, the DHS ended competency restoration services for those in state hospitals who no longer met medical acuity to focus on treating those needing mental health services. Those patients were discharged to community settings to continue competency restoration services.
Commissioner Brian Napstad asked, “Is this just to determine if they are competent enough to represent themselves?” Person answered, “Basically, yes. It is restoring people back to the ability to work with their attorney.”
Commissioner Don Niemi said, “I would imagine it’s possible for some to not be able to be restored.” Commissioner Laurie Westerlund asked, “What if they don’t get restored, do they go to jail, what happens?” Person responded, “We meet with those people on a weekly basis and report to the court that they can or cannot be reevaluated. The county attorney then takes over and does what they need to do.”
Napstad said, “Somebody commits a crime they should be in jail for but they have mental health issues so they have to go to a facility until stabilized, then competency restoration.” Person explained, “It could be a group home, it could be a home; they’re in the community.” Westerlund asked how many cases are currently in Aitkin County. Person said the county has no clients at this time (there have been two previously) and there are four people on staff trained to provide competency restoration services within the community.
Napstad asked, “Can you assure me that public safety is always the primary concern of those people within the program?” “I don’t think I can make that assurance,” said Person. Napstad responded, “You’ve made it clear to me that the system is broken.”
When Napstad asked Person to describe the charges these people may have had, Person responded, “One was a significant criminal sexual conduct charge and the other one, I’m not sure.” Napstad said, “I don’t like the idea that someone who is a sexual predator is just out there roaming around the streets in a competency restoration program, meets with you for a couple hours and then you’ll see them next week.”
Person said, “The programs and services are created in the metro setting and because it works in the metro doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to work outstate.” The county has no funding mechanism to bill these services or travel time if needed.
The commissioners then gave committee updates which included a Lakes and Pines meeting update from Niemi. He asked the new director at Lakes and Pines what fuel assistance would look like this year. Niemi said the response was, “It’s unknown at this point.” Niemi said, “It’s going to be a pricey situation.”
