The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners held its meeting Sept. 27. It began with a presentation of competency restoration from Aitkin County Health and Human Services Adult Services Social Worker Becca Person.

Person explained that individuals charged with a crime must be competent to participate in their own defense and court proceedings. Competency restoration is the process of providing services for an individual found incompetent to help them understand the legal system and regain competency. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.