Major League Fishing (MLF) Bass Pro Tour Tournament Director Aaron Beshears issued the following statement today regarding the inadvertent Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fishing regulation violations at this week’s event at Mille Lacs Lake:
MLF Bass Pro Tour Rule No. 33 permits an angler to utilize a second line once per period. It was an oversight that this rule directly violated Minnesota DNR fishing regulations, and we did not properly communicate that to the anglers this week. Upon being made aware of the regulation, we immediately informed all Bass Pro Tour anglers in the competition that they were to immediately cease using two lines for the remainder of the event.
We contacted the Minnesota DNR, who clarified the violations, and we’re working closely with them to ensure that we’re in full alignment with state fish and game regulations.
Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr., have both received citations from the Minnesota DNR for violation of the two-line regulation. They have accepted responsibility, will pay their fines, and will face no further disciplinary action.
Major League Fishing (MLF) Executive Vice President and General Manager Don Rucks issued this statement as well:
Based on the response from fans and anglers, we realize that we have created some confusion regarding the two-line regulation at the Mille Lacs tournament, and we would like to clarify the situation.
Major League Fishing bears the full responsibility for what happened with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) violations.
It was an oversight that this rule (No. 33) directly violated the Minnesota DNR fishing regulations, and we did not properly communicate that to our anglers this week as we normally do. It is correct that two anglers received citations from the MN DNR, however, Major League Fishing takes full responsibility for those violations and the league will pay the fines that our anglers incurred.
The two-line rule was created as a compelling aspect of fishing to create excitement for the competitive and viewership experience. The rule, however, does not comply with Minnesota DNR regulations. This is MLF’s mistake.
We apologize to the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota DNR, and the anglers and outdoorsmen and women of Minnesota, and our Bass Pro Tour anglers for creating this conflict. We have implemented new processes to ensure this error does not occur again.
