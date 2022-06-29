On June 24, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a 6-3 decision.
This action withdrew the constitutional right to an abortion and the protection of a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose, which has been in place for almost 50 years. Each state will be free to decide whether the procedure is reduced, outlawed or protected.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” said the document released by the Supreme Court. Read the full document here: www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/21pdf/19-1392_6j37.pdf.
Minnesota
The right to an abortion will remain legal in Minnesota.
There is a question as to whether Minnesota will become a destination for legal abortion access, as the surrounding states may limit or prohibit the procedure.
North and South Dakota
A trigger law is in effect, meaning an abortion ban will become active now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
Iowa
On June 17, Iowa’s Supreme Court overturned its previous 2018 decision that residents had a fundamental right to abortion.
Wisconsin
There is a 173-year-old abortion ban in Wisconsin. The ban was never repealed.
Consequences of unsafe abortions
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “Abortion is a common health intervention. It is safe when carried out using a method recommended by WHO, appropriate to the pregnancy duration and by someone with the necessary skills.”
“When people with unintended pregnancies face barriers to attaining safe, timely, affordable, geographically reachable, respectful and non-discriminatory abortion, they often resort to unsafe abortion,” reported the WHO.
Data released by the WHO stated that “Each year, 4.7–13.2% of maternal deaths can be attributed to unsafe abortion.”
Acceptable or wrong
A survey from the Pew Research Center discovered that “Relatively few Americans view the morality of abortion in stark terms.” This research established the following:
• 7% of all U.S. adults say abortion is morally acceptable in all cases.
• 13% say it is morally wrong in all cases.
• A third say that abortion is morally wrong in most cases
• About a quarter (24%) say it is morally acceptable most of the time
With these findings, the answer to the morality of abortion may not be as straightforward as yes or no.
When Does Life begin?
A question about when life begins is at the forefront of abortion and human embryo research debates.
An article from Princeton University described it further as, “The issue is not when does human life begin, but rather when does the life of every human being begin? A human kidney or liver, a human skin cell, a sperm or an oocyte all possess human life, but they are not human beings. They are only parts of a human being.”
There does not seem to be a definitive answer. While some believe that life begins at conception, others would argue that it is when a fetus can survive independently of the mother and there are even concepts in between.
Resources for pregnant women
The “If You Are Pregnant” handbook is a detailed informational guide on aspects of pregnancy like fetal development, abortion and alternatives like financial assistance and adoption. This information was made available through the Minnesota Department of Health and is a resource for pregnant women in Minnesota. The handbook is available here: www.health.state.mn.us/docs/people/wrtk/handbookeng.pdf, the directory is available here: www.health.state.mn.us/docs/people/wrtk/directoryenglish.pdf.
