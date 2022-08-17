A second “Meet the Author” event was held at the Green Owl Gallery, Aug. 6 during Aitkin’s Riverboat Heritage Days and the Aitkin All Class Reunion.
Local musician and artist James Bzura was on hand performing tunes for attendees and promoting his CD “Lazy Jamesy.”
Years ago, Bzura wrote and recorded a song about Francis Lee Jaques and the Jaques Museum called, “The Little Museum.”
Bzura has a website for his artwork at www.jamesbzura.com and he can be found on Facebook.
T.J. Jones
T.J. Jones, a Minnesota-based author, was at the book signing event held at the Green Owl Gallery in May. On the wordsmith’s Facebook page, he is described as, “Author T.J. Jones writes thrillers, romance, fantasy books with humor and heart, featuring character-driven plots and happy endings.”
“Originally, I’m from Mankato but have resided in Pequot lakes for 50+ years,” said Jones. He has worked construction for most of his life and still does when he’s not writing.
“I have wanted to write for as long as I can remember, since learning to read,” said Jones.
“My Sister’s Detective” was written by Jones in 2016 and published in 2018. In the book, Eric Slater returns from the Navy to learn that his childhood friend’s death may have been murder. “My Sister’s Detective” is the first in a Slater mystery series. Since this book, Jones has written 10 more with the first three combined into an anthology.
Jones said it takes him about eight months to write a typical mystery, “Although my stand-alone thriller took nearly 14 months.”
When asked if he had any writing quirks, Jones responded, “I am what is known as a ‘pantser’ (as opposed to a ‘plotter’) which means I don’t necessarily know what is going to happen, but let the story lead me to new plotlines and characters. This can be exciting, but can lead to numerous rewrites. I’m fine with that.”
Jones talked about his books, “Each was its own experience and had characters that I loved. I can say that I think my writing improved after each book.
“I kept trying to write for years. I’d write a first chapter and throw it in the trash. Not good enough,” said Jones. Advice to prospective authors from Jones, “I would say the best way to start a book is to write at least three or four chapters very quickly, without any regard for how good or bad it is. It may be terrible, but so what? Put it away for a week (maybe start on another idea) then pull it out and start reading, rewriting as you go. Add a couple of chapters and read it again. Do this a couple times. By then, you will have a good start and an idea of where you want to go with your idea.”
Jones self-publishes his books and they are available at the Green Owl Gallery, Aitkin and on Amazon. For more information on him and his books, you can find him on Facebook or on his website at www.tjjonesbooks.com.
Charles Butenhoff
Author and illustrator/artist, Charles Butenhoff said, “In my previous life I was a public school art and special education instructor for 33 years.”
Butenhoff and his wife Therese and family moved to Aitkin in 1995.
His website contains a bio that says he retired in 2016 and all of his experiences “molded and enforced a lifelong theme of admiring the beauty and creativity of humankind, its diverse arts and cultures, with a quest to always find the next level in life.”
Asked when he realized he wanted to be an author, Butenhoff said, “Through the years as an art teacher, I loved that my students would consistently want to try projects that were new to them. I agreed wholeheartedly with them and pushed them to keep expanding their skills and questions. I have always believed that learning can only stop if you think you got all the answers. Life, like art, is a constant learning opportunity if you want it to be.”
“Kryptonite for Bullies” is Butenhoff’s first book. He started writing and drawing in 2018 and it was finalized in 2020. In the beginning of 2022, the Aitkin Lions Club purchased 120 signed copies of the book for the middle school classes at Aitkin School.
In an interview in the Aitkin Age in January of this year, Butenhoff said, “Trust, patience, courage, humility, integrity and gratitude are the character traits that comprise the ‘Kryptonite’ young people can use to overcome the effects of bullying.” Because the graphic novel is based on his own lived experience and desire to share what he had learned, all it took was the opportunity of “one COVID winter” to write and illustrate “Kryptonite for Bullies.”
Butenhoff said, “I wrote the story first using the six positive character attributes that my students and I believe can dismay bullying. Once the story and rhyme were written I drew the illustrations to match each page.”
“I fondly remember reading Shel Silverstein, Dr. Seuss and Stan Lee Marvel Comics when I was kid, so this book is in recognition of them in style. Rhyme for Dr. Seuss, illustrations for Stan Lee and moral for Shel Silverstein,” he said.
He self-published this book. “Originally I had a publisher set up to print, but Covid-19 shut them down, which led me to learn the steps in self-publishing. Another lesson in trying something you don’t understand but you persevere and feel proud of your efforts when you figure it out.”
When he’s not writing, Butenhoff keeps busy with his art. “I draw, paint and write in the winter and make pottery in the summer and fall. I make art mostly for myself but I also do commissions. Some of my artwork examples are on my website at charlesbutenhoff.com.”
Butenhoff has been “mulling over” writing another book and may get started this winter.
The Green Owl Gallery is located at 214 Minnesota Ave. N, Aitkin. Follow the Facebook page for more information.
