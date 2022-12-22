While preventable, carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious and sometimes fatal condition. Large weather events, such as snowstorms and heavy storms that cause power outages, can lead to an increase in the number of reported carbon monoxide exposures.

When power has been out, the use of alternative sources of fuel or electricity for heating, cooling, or cooking can cause carbon monoxide to build up in a home, garage or camper. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death if inhaled. Every year, more than 400 people die in the U. S. from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

