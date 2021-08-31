To better serve our patients, scheduling for primary care appointments at Essentia Health is now available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Patients seeking a primary care appointment can schedule by calling their local clinic both during and after normal business hours. To find the phone number for your clinic, please visit EssentiaHealth.org, click on “Locations & Facilities” and then filter by city. Primary care encompasses family medicine, pediatrics and internal medicine.
Patients also can schedule appointments through the MyChart patient portal.
Essentia hopes to expand this enhanced scheduling option to appointments for specialties by early 2022.
