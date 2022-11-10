Ryan Cunz wanted to do two things with his life from a very early age.
“I wanted to fly for the military, or I wanted to be a farmer,” Cunz said in a recent phone interview. The Onamia-born decorated naval officer didn’t lean too hard into the “or” part of that statement – he’s just gone ahead and done both.
That’s getting ahead of the story a little bit, though. Thinking about those early years, well, he was “just a farm kid from nowhere,” and after the farm crisis in the 1980s, his family wasn’t too eager to fully endorse becoming a full-time farmer at an early age.
Cunz recounted growing up in Elk River, where he currently lives, and often coming to Onamia to visit family. Both sides of the family lived there, and continue to, living and working from the land. When Cunz was in high school, and after, he was working for his best friend’s dad on a farm. He knew it wasn’t a long-term strategy; he wanted something with healthcare and some benefits.
That dream of flying for the military hadn’t sizzled over the years. “I always said flying for the Navy would be cool,” Cunz said. And with his father as a Navy veteran, he was at least tangentially familiar with the military lifestyle. He enlisted to the Navy in December 1999 and went to Great Lakes Basic Training, outside of Chicago. He had told his recruiter that he wanted to fly, and he knew he would have to start from scratch.
To become a naval aviator, a person needs a college degree, which is required to become an officer. So after A-school, Cunz’s fleet was stationed in San Diego, where after about a year, he put in his first application to become a commissioned officer. He wasn’t accepted that first time, but the second year, he got picked up. Out of about 2,500 applicants, Cunz said, 250 are selected. He got to come back to the University of Minnesota for some “shore duty.” He needed to complete his degree in three years, which required year-round classes.
You “can get a degree in absolutely anything,” Cunz said. He joked that a degree in underwater basket-weaving would do the trick; you only need to demonstrate you can get good grades, to show you can lead in self-study. The Navy does the nitty-gritty of teaching aerodynamics and flight combat and all that other good stuff for naval aviation. After completing your degree, you apply once more for the job you want – in Cunz’s case, a naval flight officer. In Top Gun terms, he became Goose. He completed flight school in Pensacola, Florida.
Over a 22-year career, Cunz traveled extensively. His first deployment took him to Djibouti, an eastern country in the Horn of Africa. There he worked in counter-piracy, surveilling Somali pirate camps. He recounted one occasion where they received a distress call from a ship that sank. His fleet was tasked with finding survivors; they found 13 survivors – “You’d be surprised how small a life raft looks from the sky,” Cunz said. For the accomplishment, Cunz was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal.
Other deployments brought him to Sigonella, a naval air base in Italy; El Salvador as counter drug-operations – “crazy, obscene amounts of cocaine and stuff,” he said; Japan to monitor shipping traffic; as well as Turkey and Bahrain, where he flew in efforts to contain IS (Islamic State group, or ISIS).
While stationed in these places around the world, Cunz had the chance to see life beyond the military base. He explained that the Navy’s morale organization would set up trips in countries that were not “quote-unquote ‘safe’,” Cunz said. “I ended up interacting with the culture and people a lot,” an experience he said was “great” for the most part.
He recounted in Djibouti, a place he described as a “wasteland” with the level of destitution its people live in, he and others got to visit a cheetah refuge farm run by a French veterinarian. The farm was a compound, fenced in, where the vet’s wife and child lived as well. Cunz said outside the compound, a little girl was playing in the sand, “super dirty.” While in Djibouti, he saw a level of poverty he said isn’t seen or understood here in the States. After such experiences, Cunz said he has “such an appreciation for life in this country.”
Even in Europe, thought of as the height of culture and history, Cunz said, “Europe is kind of dirty!” Which isn’t to say he didn’t see or experience some amazing things while traveling, he added. He “still enjoyed watching a sunset or sunrise” over these spots.
Over his time in the Navy, 22 years and four months to be exact, Cunz knew he “wanted a tie back to Minnesota.” He had his family here, and he wanted something more, so while on deployment, he began “shopping for property” while sitting as the officer on deck while someone was in flight. He knew he wanted a piece of property in Onamia, which he was able to find; he purchased his land in January 2011, which had to “sit stagnant” until his partial retirement in 2018.
After 20 years, growing from an E1 rank to NFO (Naval Flight Officer), Cunz asked if there was any availability in Minnesota for duty. Happily, there was, as not a lot of people are eager to take on Minnesota winters. Cunz moved into recruiting, mostly medical doctors, a different ballgame than recruiting young, recently-graduated individuals who are unsure of what they want to do.
Coming back to Minnesota as a recruiter also allowed him to begin farming. Now, “I’m essentially a crop farmer,” Cunz said. He plants small grains on his property in Onamia and Ogilvie, as well as some property he rents. As many farmers experience, access to land is the biggest challenge. But he’s “slowly expanding,” incorporating techniques that are better for the soil and environment; he wants to “continue to be a better steward of the land.”
When Cunz was young and first considering the Navy, his father advised him to keep his head down during boot camp; “you don’t want them to know your name,” he said. His dad, while supportive, also let Cunz know it wasn’t going to be easy. Joining the armed forces is a difficult job, a demanding lifestyle. And cyclical, with deployment, rest time, training, and redeployment. Rinse and repeat.
As a farmer, he’s experiencing much of the same. While he no longer needs to keep his head down like in boot camp, building those relationships and talking with people is essential, just like with your fleet. The pattern of a cyclical schedule remains in farming, as well as any semblance of a “normal” job is out the window. You make a plan with farming, but Mother Nature inevitably comes and “blows everything up,” Cunz said. “Maybe that’s why I enjoy farming, the constant pressure.”
Farming has made the transition back to civilian life a little easier. He officially retired April 1, 2022, but his exit from Navy life began back in 2018. He admitted the transition has been difficult. “A lot more difficult than I thought it would be.” Cunz likens it to being part of an NFL team. You’re part of the team, you have your teammates, you travel together – you’re in a bubble together. After retiring, or being cut, to stick to the analogy, he’s altogether “lost access to that.”
“It’s like stepping off a train and everyone else is still going,” Cunz said. Talking to people at the gym, or wherever, about his experiences in the military, he would quickly realize they had no idea what he was talking about. They hadn’t been speaking the same military-centric language he had learned inside and out for the past 20 years.
Event with the “stupid” things he and his fleet had to do, they always had each other and could commiserate later with a sense of accomplishment. That’s where farming has helped – there’s “always something to do.”
As for anyone who’s considering joining the Navy, he said he would be honest about his experiences. His only “baseline” for what Navy life would be like was talking with his dad, who served in Vietnam, but that was a very different time. He had no idea what to expect; Hollywood portrays the military as full of yelling and orders. “It wasn’t like that at all.” The people, he said, make or break your military experience, but you have to understand, the Navy “has to become your identity.”
Now Cunz is shaping his identity around farming. Cunz feels he is “still decompressing” from his time in the Navy. “It’s really recent for me as far as getting out.” He’s considered joining some veterans organizations but none have piqued his interest too much. At the moment, he’s “more interested in getting connected with ag groups.”
