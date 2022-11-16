Breakfast and a parade started the day off for the veterans, their friends and family at Rippleside Elementary School on Nov. 10.
As people began trickling in through the doorway that morning, they were met with a welcoming crew and hallways lined with pictures of veterans and artwork to honor their service.
After morning announcements and the national anthem sung by students, the veterans lined up for a parade through the halls. Students exited the classrooms to celebrate. Some waved flags, others cheered and even more clapped their hands.
Veterans finished walking the hallways and out the door to begin the short drive over to Aitkin High School for a full program that included music, a presentation of colors from the color guard, a Quilt of Valor and so much more.
Quilt of Valor
“A Quilt of Valor is a special recognition given to veterans and active duty service men and women for all they have given to our country,” said Linda Amundson.
The industrial arts teacher, Jason Oestreich, received a Quilt of Valor during the program. “We are so honored to be able to give you this Quilt of Valor,” said Amundson. “There’s a whole lot of love that goes into these quilts.”
Flag Folding
Boy Scout Troop 52 presented the flag folding ceremony. “The first fold of our flag is the symbol of life,” said the scout. “When the flag is completely folded the stars are uppermost, reminding us of our national motto.”
Voice of Democracy
Three students read their essays out loud from The Voice of Democracy essay competition. This year’s topic was “Why is the veteran important?”.
The winners of the competition were Emma Skaj, third place; Nora Ashton, second place; and Tyler Franke in first place.
“Our veterans volunteer with the potential sacrifice of their lives. Veterans put their lives on the line to protect their country. They put their lives on the line to protect everyone in America, from children to adults,” Franke’s essay read. “Without our veterans, America would not hold the freedom it has.”
The program ended with “Retire the Colors,” and the color guard retrieved the flags to complete the morning.
