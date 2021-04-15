I can’t remember how I fell in love with R.E.M. The Atlanta-based alternative rock group, I mean. Growing up, when I only sort of cared about music, I heard a handful of hits, “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” “Orange Crush,” “Losing My Religion,” “The One I Love.” The band’s hayday, I think most would agree, fell somewhere slightly before my birth in 1993.
But I fell in love with them. Somewhere around 2009-2010, a teenaged version of myself dove deep into the R.E.M. backlog. When a band has a rich history, dating back about twice as long as you’ve been alive, it’s a bit like discovering a treasure trove. I drank broadly and deeply of lead singer Michael Stipe’s shrill, sometimes incoherent lyrics. Of course, it’s hard to deny the general consensus that the band’s 1992 release, “Automatic for the People,” is a masterpiece and that there’s a rawness to the “Murmur” and “Reckoning” era that can’t be found anywhere else in the band’s discography. There’s also 1998’s somewhat maligned “Up,” which I’ve always found a brilliant collection of songs undeserving of its bad reputation.
Then 2011 rolled around, and it brought with it “Collapse into Now,” the first new album by the band since I’d started listening. I wouldn’t call the album a magnum opus, by any stretch, but I listened to it intimately. “Überlin” is a dissociative ode to the insomnia of my late-teens. “Mine Smells Like Honey” and “Alligator_Aviator_Autopilot_Antimatter” are both the recognizable lyrical word soup many people associate with the band. There’s “Walk It Back” and “Oh, My Heart,” both ballads that call to mind the band’s somber classics like “Everybody Hurts” and “Nightswimming.”
One song on the album has bothered me though: “It Happened Today.” It begins vaguely, “This is not a parable. This is a terrible thing.” The two short verses, interspersed with an equally terse chorus, seem to build and crescendo. And yet a climax never comes. The song peters out, Michael Stipe gently humming the song to a close.
2011 saw R.E.M. release an album that was quintessentially R.E.M. Bombastic, uneven, a little nonsensical, but deeply passionate and earnest. And it was the final R.E.M. album. About a half a year after “Collapse into Now”’s release, R.E.M. announced they were disbanding.
I’m not sure I’d say I was heartbroken, perhaps more crestfallen, when I read the online notice that the band was done. I recognized that 31 years was a long time for a band to be around, and there was plenty in the band’s backlog for me to still dig deep into. But it was equally strange to have fallen in love with something right at its curtain call. To feel the weight of decades of history press down on you, realizing you were a part of it for an insubstantial, impermanent amount of time. Like “It Happened Today,” R.E.M. had no grand conclusion, no final cymbal clap to send the audience out on. It was the gentle lull of history, marching on, as things always do. And perhaps should.
One more R.E.M. album technically followed, a compilation, “Part Lies, Part Heart, Part Truth, Part Garbage,” featuring hits from across the whole history of the band, including those handful of tracks they are on record as passionately hating. That compilation also featured a new track, “We All Go Back to Where We Belong.” It’s hard not to read the title and lyrics as coda, R.E.M. flipping of their book’s back cover shut. As the chorus repeats the title, “We all go back to where we belong,” the next verse seems to reassure itself, “This is really what you want.” In many ways, the song feels like a thematic continuation of “It Happened Today” and its denial of a climax. Sometimes things come to end, frequently without conclusion, and we have to go home to spend time with those we love.
I hope readers have enjoyed my work with the Messenger, uneven and nonsensical though it has sometimes been. I hope something earnest and passionate came through in my attempt to tell local stories, another collection that’s part lies, part heart, part truth and part garbage.
But it happened today, and I think it’s time for me to go back to where I belong. And that’s really what I want.
Evan Orbeck is a Messenger staff writer.
