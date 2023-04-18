April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Excessive drinking is a growing concern locally. According to the Population Health Institute, 22% of adults in Mille Lacs County indicate that they drink excessively compared to 15% of Minnesotans. Additionally, 38% of Mille Lacs County driving deaths involve alcohol impairment, which is almost four times higher than the rate of 10% across Minnesota.
It’s important to understand the difference between drinking in moderation and drinking excessively. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), moderate drinking is limiting yourself to two or less drinks per day for males, and one or less drinks per day for females. Excessive drinking includes binge drinking, heavy drinking, and any drinking by pregnant women or people younger than 21 years old. Binge drinking is the most common form of excessive drinking and is defined as drinking four or more drinks during a single occasion for females, or five or more drinks during a single occasion for males. Heavy drinking is defined as consuming eight or more drinks per week for females, and 15 or more drinks per week for males. Importantly, most people who drink excessively are not alcoholics or alcohol-dependent.
In recent years, there has been an alarming increase in alcohol related disorders for females. A study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) reports that as with increases in alcohol consumption and related medical emergencies, rates of death involving alcohol increased more for women (85%) than men (35%). The findings come at a time of growing evidence that even one drink per day of alcohol can contribute to an increase in the risk of breast cancer for women. Women also appear to be at a greater risk than men for alcohol-related cardiovascular diseases, liver disease, alcohol use disorder, and other consequences.
Sadly, this increase in the abuse of alcohol by females has even been seen in our youth. A recent study found that 2% of youth between the ages of 12 and 17 had alcohol use disorder (AUD), a chronic brain disorder marked by compulsive drinking, loss of control over alcohol use, and negative emotions when not drinking. AUD in this age group was more common among girls than boys.
Over time, excessive alcohol use for anyone can have a devastating effect on your overall health. Excessive alcohol use can lead to the development of chronic diseases and other serious problems such as:
• High blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems.
• Cancer (www.cdc.gov/cancer/alcohol/index.htm) of the breast, mouth, throat, esophagus, voice box, liver, colon, and rectum.
• Weakening of the immune system, increasing the chances of getting sick.
• Learning and memory problems, including dementia and poor school performance.
• Mental health problems, including depression and anxiety.
• Social problems, including family problems, job-related problems, and unemployment.
• Alcohol use disorders, or alcohol dependence.
It’s important to do everything in moderation. If you or someone you love has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, you can get help with Mille Lacs Health System’s Addiction Recovery program. To make a confidential appointment, or to learn more, call: 320-532-2978.
