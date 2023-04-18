April is Alcohol Awareness Month. Excessive drinking is a growing concern locally. According to the Population Health Institute, 22% of adults in Mille Lacs County indicate that they drink excessively compared to 15% of Minnesotans. Additionally, 38% of Mille Lacs County driving deaths involve alcohol impairment, which is almost four times higher than the rate of 10% across Minnesota.

It’s important to understand the difference between drinking in moderation and drinking excessively. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), moderate drinking is limiting yourself to two or less drinks per day for males, and one or less drinks per day for females. Excessive drinking includes binge drinking, heavy drinking, and any drinking by pregnant women or people younger than 21 years old. Binge drinking is the most common form of excessive drinking and is defined as drinking four or more drinks during a single occasion for females, or five or more drinks during a single occasion for males. Heavy drinking is defined as consuming eight or more drinks per week for females, and 15 or more drinks per week for males. Importantly, most people who drink excessively are not alcoholics or alcohol-dependent.

