Matthew Washburn scored 16 points, Easton Kingsley had 14 and Jacob Roper added 13, but the Hill City Hornets boys basketball team fell to the Wrenshall Wrens on the road last Thursday night 76-63.
Hayden Passig had seven, Andrew St. Martin and Mitchell Casper each had five to finish the Hornet scoring.
The loss ended the regular season with the Hornets at 3-21.
Coach Steve St. Martin explained the tough night for his club, “Our two best scorers were a combined 8-21 from the field and we missed opportunities all over the floor. Too many turnovers and we didn’t do a good job of taking care of the ball. We just couldn’t get the job done.”
Hill City was just 15-34 from the free throw line while the Wrens were 12-25.
Hill City 28 35 63
Wrenshall 40 36 76
Easton Kingsley scored 24 points Feb. 28, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets lost an 82-56 decision on the road at Sebeka.
Roper added 10 while Passig had eight, Washburn and Casper each had six and St. Martin had two.
The Hornets were 9-22 from the line while the Trojans finished 6-13. The Hornets fall to 3-20 with the loss.
Hill City 31 25 56
Sebeka 41 41 82
Hill City lost a 59-43 decision to the visiting Ely Timberwolves Feb. 27 dropping its record to 3-18 on the season.
Roper led the Hornets with 13 followed by Easton Anderson with nine, Washburn had seven, Quintarian Borders had six, Passig had five and Casper added three.
The Hornets were 13-19 from the line while the T-Wolves were 9-17.
