The rebranding of Thompson’s Lake Country Drug in Isle continues as new exterior and interior signs for Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy were installed this week.

Kris Thompson, former owner of the pharmacy, will continue to serve as Pharmacist in charge under the new owner. Mille Lacs Health System promises to continue the same level of professional and personal service that has characterized this site, a much-loved pharmacy in Isle, for decades.

