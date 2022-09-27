The rebranding of Thompson’s Lake Country Drug in Isle continues as new exterior and interior signs for Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy were installed this week.
Kris Thompson, former owner of the pharmacy, will continue to serve as Pharmacist in charge under the new owner. Mille Lacs Health System promises to continue the same level of professional and personal service that has characterized this site, a much-loved pharmacy in Isle, for decades.
“We are committed to serving patients and residents in Isle and surrounding area across more aspects of their healthcare needs,” said Bill Nelson, Chief Executive Officer. “Having a retail pharmacy within the organization provides greater convenience and efficiency for our patients, customers, neighbors and friends. In the future we plan to add additional services.”
There are many patient benefits with an integrated health system and retail pharmacy. For example, the pharmacist has access to patient records and healthcare teams and can save time by interchanging medicines without a separate authorization from the provider. Oftentimes this also saves money for customers. As always, patients of Mille Lacs Health System remain free to select the pharmacy of their choice.
The interior of the Mille Lacs Health System Community Pharmacy in Isle will also be remodeled in the near future.
