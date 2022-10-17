Editor's note: Republican candidate for state senator district 10 Nathan Wesenberg submitted answers for the questionnaire the Messenger sent out after deadline. Below are his answers. Please see Oct. 12's e-edition for Democrat candidate Suzanne Cekalla's answers on page A18. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
1) How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Communication is key to working through differences. Both parties need to be allowed to express their viewpoints and talk through their differences. In the past few years, I have been part of a group that has helped many in the district work through current controversial issues. It is key to use facts to help people understand truthful viewpoints. Some groups use misinformation to make people fear what they do not understand; this is wrong and immoral. Having been in the customer service industry much of my life, I understanding the importance of communication. Listen and be kind.
2) What, if anything, would you change with the state’s election security process? Why?
We must have voter ID. Stop mail-in ballots and only have absentee, which you must request. We must clean our voter rolls. We must not be allowed to vouch for up to seven voters who do not need proof of ID. We need to be allowed access to our votes. We need to investigate our machines. We need to stop 45-day early voting. Voting allows the voice of the American citizens to be heard. Voting is sacred and the system is corrupt and broken. Voter fraud must have harsh penalties. You must be American to vote.
3) What steps do you propose to help bolster Minnesota’s worker shortage?
Do we have a worker shortage, or a shortage or people willing to work? If I give my children allowance for simply living under my roof, how will they learn a good work ethic? I was taught not to live beyond my means. There are many jobs available. I personally know people working three jobs to try and better themselves, while some feel entitled to start entry level positions at management wages. Slavery used to be forcing people to work for free, now it’s paying people not to work to get their vote.
4) How will you help reduce inflation, and what do you see as its cause?
Inflation is caused by practices set at a federal level. That being said, we should not have printed trillions of dollars in free handouts. We should not have shut down our economy and destroyed businesses. We then gave out $1,000 in “free” money and other “free” handouts to those suffering government caused hardships. Increased prices and increased interest rates will cost the recipients much more for much longer than that $1,000 payment provided. The government stole people’s livelihood, “bailed them out” and will force them to pat it back with interest for many years to come.
5) The 2023 Legislature will convene with a significant surplus. How should the money be used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We should give our surplus back to the taxpayers. If you did not pay taxes, you should not be getting a refund. Minnesotan’s and all Americans, are suffering financially due to poor Democratic policies. Cut wasteful spending and end failed government programs. You know how to spend your money better than the government. Term limits will force legislators to be efficient and get the job done. Our current system allows politicians cushy lifetime government jobs, where they vote to give themselves great benefits at the cost to the hardworking taxpayers. Taxation without representation is theft without consequence.
6) Describe how you view the relationship between the office you seek and the Mille Lacs community. Describe how you plan to assure your responsiveness to Mille Lacs community concerns.
I was born and raised in the district I will represent. We work hard and treat each other with respect. We have strong Christian backgrounds. The Democratic party has become so extreme, that many are leaving the party for a party that has morals and common sense. We cannot murder babies after they have been born. We need smaller government, slash wasteful spending and representatives who follow the constitution and love our country and respect life.
