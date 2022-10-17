Nathan Wesenberg
Photo submitted

Editor's note: Republican candidate for state senator district 10 Nathan Wesenberg submitted answers for the questionnaire the Messenger sent out after deadline. Below are his answers. Please see Oct. 12's e-edition for Democrat candidate Suzanne Cekalla's answers on page A18. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.

1) How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.