Election 2022 officially gets underway Tuesday, May 17, when candidates for statewide races, the legislature and county offices begins.
For Mille Lacs County residents, this year’s election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all of the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and six county races.
If any office has more than one person per political party filing, that race will then be on the primary election ballot – set for Tuesday, Aug. 9 – to narrow the field to one candidate per party.
While most cities and school districts will also have elections on Nov. 8, that filing period is Aug. 2-16, and those races do not go to a primary runoff.
Candidates will be able to file beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Filing closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
The following Mille Lacs county offices will be on this year’s ballot. Candidates will file at the office of the county auditor-treasurer, 636 2nd St. S.E., Milaca:
County commissioner – District 2 and 4 (see more detail on the commissioner districts in separate article).
County sheriff
County attorney
Soil and water conservation supervisors for Districts 3 and 5
County offices are non-partisan. If more than two people file for an office, the primary election will narrow that field to the top two vote-getters.
The following races will apply to all Mille Lacs County voters. Candidates for these offices will file at the Secretary of State’s office in St. Paul.
- U.S. Congress – 8th District. Most of northeast Minnesota is included in the 8th District. The incumbent is Republican Pete Stauber of Hermantown.
- State constitutional officers.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor – incumbents Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan
Secretary of State – incumbent is Steve Simon
State Auditor – incumbent is Carla Blaha
Attorney General – incumbent is Keith Ellison
- State legislators. Because of redistricting, Mille Lacs County voters are now in different districts.
State Senator – District 10. Most of Mille Lacs County is now in a new Senate District 10. All of the county except the far southern part is in this district.
State Senator – District 27. This district now includes the city of Princeton, plus the townships of Princeton and Greenbush.
Current State Senator Andrew Mathews has announced that he will seek election in District 27.
State House of Representatives – District 10A. This district now includes the northern most cities and townships: Kathio, East Side, South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Bradbury, Onamia city and township, Lewis and Mudgett, plus the cities of Wahkon and Isle.
State House of Representatives – District 10B. This district now includes the central portion of the county: The townships of Dailey, Page, Hayland, Milaca, Borgholm, Mil and Bogus Brook, and the cities of Milaca, Foreston, Pease and Bock.
State House of Representatives – District 27B. This district now includes the far south part of the county, the city of Princeton, plus the townships of Princeton and Greenbush.
Current State Rep. Sondra Erickson, whose district has included all the county, has stated she will not be seeking re-election.
Judicial offices will also be on the November ballot. Two state Supreme Court members, Court of Appeals and Seventh District court will go before voters this fall.
