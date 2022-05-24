Candidates for statewide races, the legislature and county offices started filing for office beginning Tuesday, May 17.
For Mille Lacs County residents, this year’s election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and six county races.
A county primary election will take place for county sheriff, with three candidates filing as of Monday, May 23.
Any office that has more than one person per political party filing, or two people in a non-partisan office, that race will then be on the primary election ballot – set for Tuesday, Aug. 9 – to narrow the field.
While most cities and school districts will also have elections on Nov. 8, that filing period is Aug. 2-16, and those races do not go to a primary runoff.
Candidates will be able to file until 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 31.
The following Mille Lacs county offices will be on this year’s ballot. Candidates will file at the office of the county auditor-treasurer, 636 2nd St. S.E., Milaca:
County commissioner – District 2 and 4. As of Monday, May 23, no person has filed in District 2, and incumbent Roger Tellinghuisen has filed for District 4.
County sheriff – because three candidates have filed, that race will go to the August primary. Filing as of May 23 were Patrick Broberg of Milaca, Kyle Burton of Milaca and Travis Johnson of Princeton.
County attorney – incumbent Joe Walsh has filed.
Soil and water conservation supervisors for Districts 3 and 5 – no one has filed for District 3, and Robert Hoefert of Isle has filed for District 5.
The following legislative races will apply to all Mille Lacs County voters. Candidates for these offices will file at the Secretary of State’s office in St. Paul.
- State legislators. Because of redistricting, Mille Lacs County voters are now in different districts.
State Senator – District 10. Most of Mille Lacs County is now in a new Senate District 10. All of the county except the far southern part is in this district. One person, Nathan Wesenberg has filed for the Republican ballot.
State Senator – District 27. This district now includes the city of Princeton, plus the townships of Princeton and Greenbush. No candidates had filed as of May 23.
Current State Senator Andrew Mathews has announced that he will seek election in District 27.
State House of Representatives – District 10A. This district now includes the northern most cities and townships: Kathio, East Side, South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Bradbury, Onamia city and township, Lewis and Mudgett, plus the cities of Wahkon and Isle.
Two candidates had filed as Republicans of May 23, meaning that race will go to a primary: Ron Kresha of Little Falls and Charles Parins of Little Falls.
State House of Representatives – District 10B. This district now includes the central portion of the county: The townships of Dailey, Page, Hayland, Milaca, Borgholm, Mil and Bogus Brook, and the cities of Milaca, Foreston, Pease and Bock.
Two candidates have also filed as Republicans in that district, sending that on to the primary: Blake Paulson of Foley and John Ulrick of Hillman.
State House of Representatives – District 27B. This district now includes the far south part of the county, the city of Princeton, plus the townships of Princeton and Greenbush.
One person, Brad Brown of Princeton, has filed for the DFL ballot.
Current State Rep. Sondra Erickson, whose district has included all the county, has stated she will not be seeking re-election.
Statewide and federal races are also on the 2022 election ballots:
- U.S. Congress – 8th District. Most of northeast Minnesota is included in the 8th District. The incumbent is Republican Pete Stauber of Hermantown.
- State constitutional officers.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor – incumbents Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan
Secretary of State – incumbent is Steve Simon
State Auditor – incumbent is Carla Blaha
Attorney General – incumbent is Keith Ellison
Judicial offices will also be on the November ballot. Two state Supreme Court members, Court of Appeals and Seventh District court will go before voters this fall.
