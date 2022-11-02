You can find your polling place online at https://pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
Please see our Oct. 12 edition of the Mille Lacs Messenger for our Voter Guide, which is also online in our e-edition at www.millelacsmessenger.com.
The Mille Lacs County Auditor posted in the Oct. 26 edition all polling locations in Mille Lacs County, page 19. A summary is below, as well as for some Crow Wing County polling locations.
Precinct Location of Polling Place
Bay Lake Township Town Hall - 13861 Cty Rd 10 Deerwood
Bradbury Township Mail Ballot
Dailey Township * Town Hall - 28531 U.S. Hwy 169, Onamia
East Side Township Town Hall - 47047 30th Ave, Isle
Garrison City Mail Ballot
Garrison Township Town Hall - 10701 Bollenbacher Rd Brainerd
Hayland Township Mail Ballot
Isle Harbor Township Town Hall - 3622 380th St, Wahkon
Kathio Township Town Hall - 44364 Timber Trail Rd, Onamia
Lewis Township Mail Ballot
Mudgett Township Mail Ballot
Onamia Township Town Hall - 35611 125th Ave, Onamia
Page Township Town Hall - 21804 140th Ave, Milaca
South Harbor Township Town Hall - 38677 Hyser Ave, Onamia
Isle City City Center - 285 2nd Ave S, Isle
Onamia City City Hall - 621 W Main, Onamia
Roosevelt Township Town Hall - 22613 Cty Rd 2 Brainerd
Wahkon CityCity Hall - 151 2nd Ave, Wahkon
* Dailey Township-Polls open at 10:00 a.m.
All other polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
