Critical race theory
Critical Race Theory is a graduate level academic framework that encompasses decades of scholastic study. Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, a law professor at the UCLA School of Law and Columbia Law School is credited with coining the term in the 1980s. It is a way of seeing, attending to, accounting for, tracing and analyzing the ways that race is produced.
I find it pretty hard to be believe anybody thinks this graduate program, generally studied in law schools, is being taught to five- to eighteen-year-old public-school students and I could not find the term in the 168-page 2021 Minnesota K-12 Academic Standards in Social Studies Draft. It is a good story told all across the United States, but that is all it is, a story.
There are some discussions about how gender, race, religion, culture, class, geography and other factors affect our lives. It may be a good campaign strategy to attack any discussion of race as Critical Race Theory, with the very overt objective of making people believe that any discussion of race is an attempt to teach children to hate their country.
I’ve lived in a few small towns in Minnesota and in every one of them there was a local café with a table of knowledge. This is a table where a group of locals come together to have coffee and solve world problems.
One day about 40 years ago, a young business man named Tom came to the table of knowledge for coffee and spoke about how his little boy had come home from school the previous day excited to tell him:
“Dad, Dad there’s a new King. Did you know there are places where little black boys and girls can’t play with little white boys and girls? This new King made it alright so now little black boys and girls can play with little white boys and girls. And did you know Dad? there are places where little black boys and girls couldn’t drink from the same fountain as little white boys and girls but this new King, he made it all right for them to drink from the same fountain. And Dad, did you know that in some places they wouldn’t let black people go into a restaurant to eat? But this new King, he made that all right so now black people can go into a restaurant and eat the same as white people. The new King, he made that all right.”
I’m pretty sure there are discussions about slavery in most schools. It is kind of hard to imagine a discussion of the civil war without mentioning slavery. Not sure if there is discussion about covenants against racial minorities living in certain communities or banking practices that denied loans to non-white individuals that actually made more money than the white people being granted loans.
Sometimes discussion of CRT declares that people are going to write revisionist history into the curriculum the way the Texas State Board of Education did in 2010 when they required teachers to cover the Judeo-Christian influences on the nation’s Founding Fathers but not highlight the philosophical rational for the separation of church and state.
Some people suggest that Thomas Jefferson and George Washington might be written out of the curriculum because they owned slaves but I think it might be interesting for students to know that Thomas Jefferson included the institution of slavery in his original draft of the declaration of independence, writing about King George III that “he has waged cruel war against human nature itself, violating it’s most sacred rights of life & liberty in the person of distant people who never offended him, captivating & carrying them into slavery in another hemisphere, or to incur miserable death in their transportation thither. . . .” Jefferson continues the discussion of slavery for several lines in the original draft he presented for consideration.
I’m not sure many people realize that Washington had a provision in his will that his slaves were to be freed upon the death of his wife Martha. Martha lived in fear of assassination until her death two years later.
Jefferson also intended to have his slaves freed upon his death but he had cosigned a $20,000 loan for a friend and when that friend defaulted on the loan Jefferson was on the hook and lost most of his assets including his slaves which he no longer owned when he died.
Both Jefferson and Washington saw education of our citizens as a path to the successful survival of our national experiment in self-governance.
In his first message to Congress, Washington wrote: “Knowledge is in every country the surest basis of public happiness.”
Washington reaffirmed his convictions on education in his Farewell Address to Congress as follows:
“Promote, then, as an object of primary importance, institution for the general diffusion of knowledge. In proportion as the structure of a government gives force to public opinion, it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.”
In 1816 Jefferson wrote: “If a nation expects to be ignorant and free, in a state of civilization, it expects what never was and never will be.”
More than a century later Will Rogers wrote something to the effect “It’s not that people don’t know enough, they know plenty, its just that so much of what people know is just plain wrong.”
Bruce L. Montplaisir
Onamia, MN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.