Two brothers; Russia and U.S.
As we look at the military behemoth blowing up, beating up, killing a much smaller country, we can look this way and that, and see almost all other people around the world just as horrified as we are. We’re capable of empathy. Russia is committing a war crime of some sort against Ukraine; I don’t know the exact definition, as there are several varieties.
“Honesty, sir, is still the best policy, if you can find it,” to adopt the pattern Ben Franklin used when a woman asked him what sort of government he and the Founding Fathers had come up with. “A republic, ma’am, if you can keep it,” he supposedly replied.
No one will want to hear this. If we take an honest look at Russia, Ukraine and how we and the world seesthis, we have an honest look in the mirror of how the world saw us when we attacked Iraq. Remember Iraq? We need to remember Iraq even stronger than we remember Pearl Harbor. With Pearl Harbor, we were the innocent victim. Our attack on Iraq was its Pearl Harbor, and we became the Japanese. Iraq will likely never forget.
While we’re being honest, add Vietnam also. And Afghanistan, which could’ve been done differently by us. We said we were only after Al-Qaeda, not the whole country of people.
I don’t bring this up to put our country down; I do it to try making my country greater, without using hats. Like an alcoholic, an Oxycontin addict, or a money addict who refuses to admit the problem, we cannot begin the cure until we see and admit the problem. Maybe we need a 12-Step for governments. I “served” my country, as did my three anti-war brothers.
We must find honesty before we are forced to accept an intervention. We must recover our true and real morals, rather than junk morals created from misinterpretations of the Bible, or anyone else’s “book.” It’s just wrong. And so is Russia.
A. Martin, Merrifield
‘Opportunity’ is the word
With all of the division in our world today, it seems that we can’t even agree if peanut butter goes with jelly. Does salt really go with pepper?
I am hoping that this is the year that I can bring awareness to each of you and hopefully you can open your hearts and see others from a different point of view. Each year I like to pick a word to try to make myself a better person, to try to make a difference in my community and to maybe make someone else better. This year my word is “Opportunity.” I want to take this “opportunity” to encourage you to spend Monday, March 21, a little differently. March 21 is World Down Syndrome Awareness Day and each year our family celebrates our son Zachary and all of those who live each day with Down Syndrome.
They work in our community, they volunteer, to make it a better place to live and work, they have pride in all that they do, they love, they hurt, they have feelings, they are extraordinary people if you just take a moment to receive the gift, they are giving you.
Within our disability community, I find myself enveloped in goodness from other parents and families. I find myself surrounded by people who speak about unity, tolerance, respect and love, because that is what they want most for their family member. Not so much in the broader community and world.
This year I have witnessed and read some of the most horrible, horrible things said and written about people with disabilities. It is so disappointing and hurtful. For some, you may feel like just throwing your hands up and say, “I give up.” Not me, Not ever!
We have the opportunity to believe in a world where we lift each other up, not tear each other down because we look or act or believe differently. We have the opportunity to have faith in in a world of positivity and possibility for those affected with a disability. We have the opportunity to believe in a world where discrimination does not exist, on any level, for anything and is replaced with love and acceptance. We are here to build a world based on love, inclusion and acceptance of everyone, no matter what. If not us, then who?
Can I count on you to spend Monday, March 21, a little differently? If you would like to honor those with Down syndrome, you can participate by wearing a pair of “CrAzY” socks and show them off. When others ask “Why the CrAzY socks?” you tell them “because it is World Down Syndrome Day and I am ‘celebrating’ those who are more like us than they are different!” Take your picture and share on social media, make the world a better place!
We love you Zachary Johnson and this day is for you!
Jodie Johnson, Aitkin
State of our union
State of the Union in total disarray! According to Biden and his party, they say it’s good. What am I missing? Does he think we Americans are that dumb?
Inflation is 7.9% now. When he took office it was at 1.4%. Gas prices are setting new record highs over $4 a gallon. When Biden took office gas was $2.39 a gallon. Biden doesn’t care about the American people. They expect us to believe the inflation and gas prices are all the blame of Putin’s war. BS.
The inflation and skyrocketing gas prices started as soon as Biden took office. President Trump told us all this would happen under a Biden administration. He was right.
Biden let Russia go ahead with the Nord Stream pipeline but shut ours down. They also put all the restrictions and red tape back on USA’s oil companies. They say there are good permits just sitting there.
Biden told us he was going to get rid of all fossil fuels before the election. Biden would rather buy our oil from Russia, Venezuela, Iran and OPEC. That’s it – buy from and support our enemies!
According to information from Statista and The Guardian, it takes 21-35 days for a Russian oil tanker to get to U.S. ports, 35-60 days for a tanker from the Middle East. The average tanker burns 2,625 gallons of diesel fuel per hour. So, in one hour, a tanker hauling oil creates 58,757 pounds of CO2. That’s 27.67 million tons of CO2 per trip.
In comparison, your car creates six to nine tons per year! Wouldn’t drilling our own oil and moving it through pipelines be more environmentally green for the world?
Biden and the Democrats’ green new deal wants everyone to buy electric vehicles. Who can afford $60,000 on average for an EV?
All of Biden’s supporters should step up and get rid of their vehicles that burn fossil fuel and be the first ones to buy EVs.
In short, the inflation, high gas prices, our southern border wide open to allows drugs and illegals coming in, crime rates at al all-time high, letting career criminals back on the streets, are all self-inflicted by Biden and his administration.
It feels like Biden’s been in office for four years, but actually only a little over a year. He has done so much damage to this country! I am worried about the future of our country with him in charge.
Steve Wold, Aitkin
