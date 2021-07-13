20 years ago: 2001
Next phase in management: Lately Mille Lacs area residents and elected officials have been vowing to get involved in the next round of negotiations over the Mille Lacs Lake walleye harvest. This has some residents wondering what those negotiations will look like. After the five-year management plant, which expires March 30, 2003, how will the walleyes in Mille Lacs Lake be divided up?
30 years ago: 1991
Last week, a joint effort between the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, the East Central Task Force and the East Metro Task Force, bagged two alleged drug dealers in Bock.
40 years ago: 1981
Onamia Council discusses Muni fast food: Salami burgers, chili dogs and a variety of other fast food items will soon be missing from the menu at Onamia’s municipal liquor store because of discussion at last week’s regular meeting of the Onamia City Council. ... The profit percentage was down by three to four percent, which council members thought was too much.
50 years ago: 1971
Mille Lacs Clinic at Isle extends doctors services: Isle Clinic will not have a doctor available for four days a week, beginning immediately. On Mondays, Dr. Ernest Bade will be at the clinic all day. On Tuesdays, Dr, Dennis Jacobson ... On Friday, Dr. D.B.... Soriano will be there all day.
60 years ago: 1961
The Mille Lacs County Board has taken steps to insure the safety of the county in time of emergency by taking steps to provide civil defense organizations in the county. When the county plan is complete, there will be 22 service chiefs distributed across the county looking after various duties such as police service, welfare, health, legal, fire, etc.
70 years ago: 1951
Meat is scarce and hard to get these days. Some enterprising souls – evidently meat hungry – solved their problem by going out and helping themselves.
A fine six week old Holstien calf weighing about 85 to 100 pounds was taken from the L.L. Skogen farm, just east of Isle in Isle Harbor Township, late last Friday night or in the wee hours of Saturday morning.
The calf was evidently picked up and carried to a waiting car and hauled away, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. No trace of the culprits yet.
Taken from the files of the Mille Lacs Messenger on this week's date in history.
