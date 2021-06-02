It’s back!
The Aitkin County Fair Board confirmed last week that, after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aitkin County Fair will be back July 7-10 at the Fairgrounds.
“The show must go on,” said fair board secretary/treasurer Kirk Peysar. “We are thrilled to see the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, especially those taking effect July 1, just in time for the fair opening.”
Gov. Tim Walz announced May 6 that the majority of the state’s restrictions would be gone by Memorial Day, with the mask mandate to last no longer than July 1.
That mandate was ended just a few days later following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Prior to that announcement, the restrictions in place may have been too restrictive to host a fair again this year,” Peysar said. “We encourage people to exhibit entries, attend, and support the fair. There’s something for everyone.
The fair is scheduled to go off as usual, with traditional events that have always drawn crowds back to the fairgrounds.
Among the activities will be Friday night stock car races and bus racing, Saturday Baja racing, the carnival from Crescent City Amusements, the normal wide variety fair foods and daily music performances.
The fair will still be bringing in extra hand wash stations and conducting more frequent sanitizing of restrooms and other areas.
