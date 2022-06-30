Do you ever wonder about how your life would have been different if ... ?
I have to confess that I don’t often think about that, but I have done it. I have done it and made my peace with the fact that the road not traveled will always be a mystery. It will always be different than it would have been with me in it, but I choose to be grateful for the experiences I had on the path I chose. I do sometimes wish I had made better choices, or chosen an easier path, but then I think about all the experiences I would have missed and I find peace in that.
Individualization was difficult for me as a young woman because I had strict parents and they made a lot of choices for me. Starting in school, I rebelled against that. I chose classes that had a more practical focus, rather than strictly academic ones. Now I think about how valuable those classes were during my adult life.
Two failed marriages are something I could spend time regretting, but I have three phenomenal children and two grandchildren; they would not be the same if I had not made those choices.
My life has given me opportunities; many of which meant taking a risk, but I have met people and traveled to places that I never would have dreamed of seeing, if I had made safer choices.
At the age of 18, after graduating from high school in Fresno, California, I boarded a flight to Sydney, Australia, where I had a school friend whose family agreed to give me a place to stay until I found a job. Within a month I had an entry-level clerical position. Within three years I had found land being offered by the government for homesteading, gotten married and was expecting my first child.
Eight years later after having established a small homestead and garden and shortly after having my second child, my family moved to New Zealand to join a friend in a commercial fishing venture. That piqued my interest in fishery management and about four years later, we moved back to Minnesota; my family then consisted of my baby son and two daughters.
I enrolled at St. Cloud State University at the age of 32, in an aquatic biology and environmental science program. Four years later we moved to Minneapolis where I was accepted into the Fisheries and Wildlife Management program. Post graduate work in Indigenous Fishing Rights and conflict resolution and a position with the federal government led to a job offer from the state of Minnesota. I came to work with the DNR in Aitkin.
Twenty-one years later I retired from state service to farm full time and write for the Age part-time.
So, all in all, I have plenty for which to be grateful, and the paths not taken seem insignificant in retrospect.
