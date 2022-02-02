Well folks, this is a big weekend for a couple of events involving Aitkin, both of which take place on Saturday.
The Aitkin All-Starz take part in the Section meet in Wadena with the top teams heading to the State meet.
Then, Saturday night at the high school, American Wrestling Federation brings its professional wrestling card to town with Tony Denucci, former WWE wrestler heading up the group.
The All-Starz have had a different kind of season again. They have a young crew with Natalie Obert being the only senior, so if they hang together they will get better as the seasons go by.
Coach Kaitlin Wake knows her team has gotten better every week, “We have fought through so much all season again but our spirits are good and we are looking forward to being ready for Sections.”
Good luck to the All-Starz as they hope to be good enough to get to the next level.
The AWF is a great organization and does a tremendous job of giving every audience a wrestling experience.
It’s a family oriented show and one that I can personally tell you is a fun evening. These wrestlers give you everything every night. They realize that their dreams are a long shot but that doesn’t stop them. They train very hard and travel hundreds of miles to make a show. They are guys who will chat with everyone as you will see during the intermission, they will take pics with you and really love it when the kids come out. They would love to see you Saturday night. Come on out, doors open at 6 p.m. and bell time is 7 p.m.
The youth bowling raffle is in its last week, so let Aitkin Lanes know if you need tickets. All proceeds go to an account run through the Aitkin United States Bowling Congress and used to help young bowlers with expenses and provide scholarships at the end of the year.
Nice prizes and a good cause. Thanks for your support.
