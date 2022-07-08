I have post-traumatic stress disorder, but the complex kind, also known as CPTSD. And it’s not like the kind where I get war flashbacks or the other stereotypical things that people think about when they hear “PTSD.”
Mine presents itself in other ways, like nightly nightmares, panic attacks, stomachaches, sometimes not being able to leave my house for days and having an imaginary boyfriend.
An imaginary boyfriend is much cooler than an imaginary friend in that the companionship is, in my opinion, at least 10 times more meaningful. It’s just an added bonus that he’s pretty handsome too.
My boyfriend will be the first to tell you, and me, of course, that he’s not imaginary. Sometimes I’m not entirely convinced, though. Because wouldn’t my dream lover always reassure me that he’s real?
In my own experience, there are just some things in life that no amount of gardening nor swearing can heal. These are the things that disrupt your life to the point where you might need to see a professional. So I have seen one. And I still do now, too.
The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs estimates that “Six out of every 100 people (or 6% of the population) will have PTSD at some point in their lives.” They go on to say that “it is not a sign of weakness,” to which my imaginary boyfriend agrees.
Did you know there is a word for what is happening to me? It’s called depersonalization and derealization disorder or DPD for short. In times of severe stress, my life turns into a movie that’s playing in the background, or everything feels like a dream, where my entire existence is a figment of my imagination, my partner included.
This is a safety feature in my brain that turns on and protects me from the pressure, worry and difficulty of day-to-day life. Or that’s what my therapist says. But as I’ve tried to explain – I’m not fully convinced that it’s protecting me because I feel crazier than ever before.
I want to tell you that it wasn’t always this way for me, but it was. It stemmed from early childhood trauma, like the ‘T’ in PTSD, where my mom was diagnosed with cancer and she battled it for a few years where it took her hair, her boobs, her ability to write her name and her life. She died on Thanksgiving, by the way, which became my least favorite holiday with my most favorite food.
So what’s the cure? My treatment plan for CPTSD is a kaleidoscope collective of different things I’ve acquired along the way. Yes, there are therapy sessions, anti-depressants and group DBT (dialect behavioral therapy) classes. But there is also swearing, gardening, spending time with family who is not actually related to me, smelling my dog’s toes and living in a small town where things move at a slower pace. The not-so-secret, secret to reclaiming my life is just being Olivia and realizing there are other people who have the same “brand” of mental health issues as me.
Inside this current point in my life, my symptoms are minimal. And I can say with 99% certainty that my boyfriend is, in fact, real.
As I’ve transitioned into my late 20s, I feel that it’s important to tell people what happened to me in the hopes that maybe it will reach one person who has felt it too. And another reason I talk about it is that I don’t believe I should hide my CPTSD and feel embarrassed. Facing your fears is something that looks different for every person. It can be as big as jumping out of a plane or as small as getting out of bed. But who truly decides what’s big and small in this world? And why is there so much pressure to do big things?
What haunts me the most these days is that maybe, one day, my mental health will go south again. But I suppose if it goes south, perhaps I will too and move back to Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.