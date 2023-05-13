Gardening gift

Look to the garden when struggling to find the best gift for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, birthdays, or other occasions. A gift of plants, seeds, or gardening tools and accessories provides months and years of beauty and enjoyment.

With so many options it is easy to match the gardening gift to the recipient and your budget. Plants are always a great choice for gardening enthusiasts. Small, more affordable plants are fun for gardeners to tend, nurture, and watch grow. Giving larger plants or unique varieties provide a gift the recipient may be reluctant to purchase for themselves.

