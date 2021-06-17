On June 8, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved an amended budget for the re-opening of the Long Lake Conservation Center. In 2020, due to COVID-19, the board did not budget for school activity at the LLCC for the year. The LLCC projected an annual profit loss of $156,390.
Now that the governor of Minnesota has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, schools are planning to come to the LLCC. The mid-year opening is projected to reduce losses by $89,821.
Also, on June 8, John Welle, Aitkin County engineer, explained that a 4.7 mile stretch of County Hwy. 5 - from County Hwy. 53 south of Kimberly to Hwy. 210 - is scheduled for reconstruction in the 2024 Capital Road Improvement Program.
As part of the project, explained Welle, two different alignment alternatives are being considered for the project. Option 1 is a 3 mph alignment that crosses the BNSF railroad track near its existing location. Option 2 is a 50 mph alignment that creates a new crossing of the BNSF railroad track and a new Rice River Bridge crossing.
Welle explained that after discussion with a board of supervisors from Kimberly, Jevne and Fleming townships, the highway department prefers to move forward with Option 1. In order to continue with the alignment studies and analysis, the Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved a preliminary engineering service agreement with BNSF Railroad, with the focus on Option 1. BNSF estimates the cost for work on this project will be $15,252.
