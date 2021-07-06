In a rural setting on the edge of the forest near the Rice Lake Federal Wildlife Refuge in East Lake sits the Minisinaakwaang Leadership Academy.
The academy opened in the fall of 2007 and is a state-run charter school that serves students in grades K-12. The academy’s programmatic focus is on Ojibwe language, culture and leadership.
The vision at Minisinaakwaang is that every child can learn and has the right to do so at their own pace. The academy’s Facebook page explains that “academy staff focuses on learning as a continuum rather than a series of steps.”
Vincent Merrill teaches Ojibwe language (Ojibwemowin) to students at the academy. He spoke recently about the importance of having a charter school that is culturally relevant to Indigenous students.
“I went to public school, but grew up in East Lake and Ojibwemowin was my first language,” Merrill said this week.
At age 56, Merrill thinks he is probably the youngest fluent speaker in the state of Minnesota. He learned the language from his parents and grandparents, and it was common for East Lake residents to speak the language until around 1980. Most of those first language speakers had disappeared by the 1990s.
Merrill thinks that the traumatic experiences some of the parents at the time had with boarding schools and other residential schools made them lose sight of the importance of passing on their language to the children.
Another contributing factor in the loss of Native language speakers was that the people, including Merrill, underestimated how fast the language could be lost without an intentional effort to preserve it.
Merrill believes that the academy exceeds some of the standards that many public schools have for academics. Their graduation requirements are rigorous, with many students from Minisinaakwaang having gone on to post secondary education while they are still enrolled in the academy.
Many graduates have gone on to pursue post-secondary training in language education because of their background at the school.
“What we strive to do as a school is to teach our kids the importance of their culture, which has an ideal of leadership,” he said. “Having a language and cultural background helps students adhere to the life ways and values system that Anishinaabeg embrace.
“It’s more extended family oriented than the dominant culture,” Merrill added. “There is a commitment to community welfare that goes beyond the value represented by a degree or other piece of paper.”
Reinstating the community’s language and culture was the focus of the elders who founded Minisinaakwaang.
“I think we are doing a pretty awesome job of doing that,” said Merrill.
The average number of students at the school is around 38.
Minisinaakwaang is currently in a transitional period because its charter is being renewed. There is an option of becoming a private school instead of a public charter school.
Some school leaders want to regain the Bureau of Indian Education certification that they had in 1936, when the East Lake community was more than 90% fluent in Ojibwemowin.
Now it’s less than 1% of the residents of the East Lake population of 125 people that are fluent speakers. Regaining that status would increase the funding from $1 per child to $3 per child, which would help the school sustain itself.
A charter school accepts donations and grant funding, but regaining the BIE certification would provide more reliable funding without having as much state control of curriculum.
There is a strong focus at the school on seasonal activities; many schools don’t address those hands-on cultural aspects of Anishinaabe life, like Minisinaakwaang does.
“Our connection with Mother Earth has kept us resilient over time,” Merrill said.
“During the pandemic, a lot of the children went out ricing on their own, using the skills and knowledge they had gained while they were in school,” Merrill said. He was out ricing himself last fall and encountered students out ricing on their own.
“It was a proud teacher moment for me,” said Merrill.
