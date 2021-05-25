This is the first in a series of five articles about one of the jewels of Aitkin County– the Long Lake Conservation Center in Palisade.
LLCC was the first environmental learning center in Minnesota, and one of the first in the nation, Bob Marcum said at a recent meeting at the center. Marcum’s father, James T. Marcum was responsible for arranging to have the land on which the center is located donated to Aitkin County by the southwest Minneapolis Kiwanis about 60 years ago.
Bob recalled his father talking about the origin of the school.
“I recall my dad talking about the need to reach children” said Bob.
The senior Marcum was a conservation officer (called a game warden in the early days) for Minnesota DNR. He told about having gone to a seminar where he learned that in order to stop violations, DNR decided they had to start training a new generation of public land users.
“If we are going to have plentiful natural resources for everyone, we have to start reaching the next generation. The Kiwanis had a building on the current site of LLCC, overlooking Long Lake. The service group started bringing kids up to Palisade from Minneapolis for a summer camp experience in nature.
“It was rustic camping at that point, 60 years ago,” Bob Marcum recalled.
A chance meeting between James Marcum and the Kiwanis allowed Marcum to negotiate the donation of the land and buildings to Aitkin County for the purpose of establishing a school to teach stewardship and responsible use of natural resources.
With the help of a community of environmental stewards, including the Palisade Sportsmen’s Club, the site was established as an environmental learning center. That purpose was a condition of the Kiwanis’ gift. The Aitkin County Parks Commission directly oversaw the center. From day one of the center’s operation as an ELC, it was also a county park.
The first class of students at LLCC in 1965 included Bob Marcum, who has continued to be involved in the center and is currently serving as chair of the center’s non-profit foundation, The Stewards of Long Lake. LeRoy Engle was a biologist for DNR in the early days of the school; he and the other teachers were either DNR or county biologists.
Bob Bierwall was an early director of the Rice Lake Refuge in McGregor. He helped LLCC get government surplus buses, rafts, life preservers, bunk beds, kitchen equipment and so on.
About eight years after that first class of students attended LLCC, other ELCs started to pop up around the state.
Assistant Aitkin County Land Commissioner Dennis Thompson attended a different ELC and acknowledged that the experience helped direct his trajectory into a career as a natural resource manager.
Kinzer Hill, Aitkin County forester, attended LLCC and was inspired to follow a career in forestry with Aitkin County.
Jessica Wade-Ferrell, whose family lives in Palisade, attended the center with her fifth grade class from a St. Cloud Elementary School in 1986, returning in 1987 for a second stint at the camp. Wade-Ferrell recalls learning skills such as observation of the natural world–plants, animals and weather, as well as making connections among observations in the field and results she observed in flora and fauna later on. She now has a masters degree in biology and teaches environmental studies and biology at Alexandria Technical College in western Minnesota.
Asked what she recalled from her times at the school, Wade-Ferrell said, “The camaraderie, fun and challenges. It was beautiful at the camp, and challenging to complete the tasks and projects related to the things we saw and learned in the field.”
Wade-Ferrell also recalled the beauty of the forest and the lake at the center, saying that her experience there really shaped her attitude to the natural world as an adult.
Jim Kimball, a reporter for the Minneapolis Star Tribune, wrote often in his column about the center, teaching staff and the groups of students who were attending.
Watch this space on June 23 for part two of this series.
