Cheryl Meld, McGregor School’s community resource coordinator and grant writer, has been securing funding and supporting the area’s youth since she started working for the school district in 1998. Meld is also the 21st Century Community Learning (CCL) director and Kids Plus programming director. This fall, she is donning another hat as she steps into the role of the McGregor Community Education director.
Meld will be bringing her years of programming experience and program partnerships with the 21st CCL staff along with her to meet the needs of both youth and the community. The partnerships, a wealth of employee experience and increased community involvement, will lead to fresh course offerings and a successful community education program, according to Meld.
“Program partnerships allow organizations and agencies to advance their own goals for community outreach, including sharing available resources and connecting with a desired audience. They also allow us to increase community knowledge of resources we offer,” explained Meld.
Under Meld’s leadership, McGregor Community Education will be driven by community and family input and will complement existing school and community opportunities. “For our youth, quality after-school programs teach life skills, improve academic success, engage young people in service to the community and help prepare kids to be productive community members as they reach adulthood.”
“Community involvement is key to the program’s success,” said Meld. She is currently looking to involve community members interested in serving a one-year term on the community education advisory committee. Meld is also seeking community members interested in a community theater production, including a community theater director; a tumbling instructor for grades K-4; and art, trade skills, gardening (for all seasons) and food skills instructors in order to add depth to program offerings.
Interested community members are encouraged to contact Cheryl Meld by email at cmeld@isd4.org or by calling 218-768-5139.
The community education advisory committee will host a dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Fireside Inn in McGregor. The meeting is for anyone 18 and older who has ideas about how community education can improve its services to the community and best serve youth. Dinner is included in appreciation for attendance and participation. Contact Meld if interested.
Other community education staff members include Dani Johnson, Kids Club and youth sports coordinator; Lindsay Swedberg, STEAM, Makerspace and media coordinator; Lindsey Becker, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) coordinator; Jon Jacobs, driver’s education program coordinator and Daniel (Buck) Forester, McGregor Fitness Center manager.
The Monthly Mercury newsletter will be mailed to all school district residents in order to provide timely and updated programming offerings and information.
“Together, we will all be a community of learners,” concluded Meld.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.