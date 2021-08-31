Reload is the key word for the Aitkin Gobbler football team as they get ready to open the season at Crosby-Ironton Sept. 3.
Aitkin graduated a dozen players from a squad that went 7-1 a year ago and made the Section 7AA semifinals before COVID-19 shut down the season.
Among the graduates were the team’s top three running backs and also its quarterback.
Coach Alan Hills, entering his fifth year at the helm, knows he has some holes to fill but is optimistic that his kids will step up and do the job.
“We like what we’ve seen so far as kids who watched last year have stepped up to be the top dogs,” Hills explained. “They had good leaders.”
Among the returnees are Jackson MacDonald and Carson Kullhem, both of whom are captains and know their jobs.
“MacDonald will play some running back and is a top linebacker,” Hills said. “Kullhem plays the corner on defense and will help out this season at running back and wide receiver.”
Hills also called Gus Sanford “key” in the offensive backfield, while Jack Grell will be equally key on offense.
“Dayton Hollaway, Jesse Goettig and Zack Leitinger are three more players we look to for a successful season,” he added.
The Gobblers bring back 10 seniors and they have looked good so far, according to Hills.
“We have quite a few players going both ways but we are used to that,” the coach said. “Practice has gone well. We’re not changing much – just plugging in new guys.”
Following the opener, the Gobblers will be on the road at Pine City Sept. 10 before returning home Sept. 17 to play Two Harbors
