McGregor quarterback Willie Glunz threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Cromwell-Wright Cardinals picked up a 35-20 victory over the Mercs at Cromwell Oct. 15.
The Mercs outgained the Cardinals 324-270 but turnovers were again the story as McGregor lost its fifth in a row to end the regular season at 1-6.
McGregor gave up five interceptions to just one fumble lost by the Cardinals.
Cromwell-Wright scored first on a 10-yard run and hit the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead. Before the period was out, though, Glunz hit Ethan Bohn for a 73-yard strike and after the missed PAT it was 8-6 after one.
The Cardinals tallied twice in the second. Between those scores, Isaiah Serfling caught a touchdown pass of five yards from Glunz before the Mercs missed the two point conversion.
Cromwell-Wright led 22-12 at the half, and there was no scoring in the third quarter. But the Cardinals put the game away in the fourth.
They scored on a 65-yard run to up the score to 29-12 but Serfling answered with his second touchdown catch of the night, a 48-yard toss from Glunz. When Glunz ran for the two-point conversion, it was 29-20.
The Cardinals added a late touchdown for the final score of the game.
McGregor coach Bob Staska talked about the turning point.
“We had the ball deep in their territory in the third quarter and failed to score,” Staska said. “They answered with a long run to start the fourth and that was the back-breaker.”
The Mercs struggled on the ground for one of the few times this season, picking up just 120 yards – led by Brian Vorbeck with 43 yards on six carries, while Serfling had 38 yards on eight carries.
Glunz was 11-for-25 for 204 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions. Bohn had seven catches for 126 yards. On the defensive side, Bohn had 13 solo tackles and four assists while Serfling had six stops and two assists.
Glunz also had a good night with three stops and four assists.
McGregor 6 6 0 8 – 20
Cromwell-Wright 8 14 0 13 – 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.