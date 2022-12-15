Teagan Piecek scored 17 points and Ella Janzen added 15 as the Aitkin Gobblers basketball improved to 3-1 on the season with a 56-40 road win at Mora Dec. 8. 

Aitkin had a five-point lead at the break and had a good second half to go on to the win. Emma Jacobson added eight points and nine rebounds while Camille Parenteau had six points, Abby Palm had five, Brota Westman had four and Emma Skaj had a free throw. 

