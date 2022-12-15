Teagan Piecek scored 17 points and Ella Janzen added 15 as the Aitkin Gobblers basketball improved to 3-1 on the season with a 56-40 road win at Mora Dec. 8.
Aitkin had a five-point lead at the break and had a good second half to go on to the win. Emma Jacobson added eight points and nine rebounds while Camille Parenteau had six points, Abby Palm had five, Brota Westman had four and Emma Skaj had a free throw.
The Gobblers were 19-52 from the field and 10-17 from the line while Mora was 16-42 from the field and 4-14 at the line.
The Gobblers forced 31 turnovers while committing 24, a stat that Coach Kaija Davies would like to see decrease, “Happy with the win for sure but still work to do, need to lessen the turnovers and find better shots.”
Aitkin 32 24 56
Mora 27 13 40
The Aitkin Gobbler girls basketball team opened its home season with a nice 45-37 victory over Moose Lake/Willow River Dec. 6 to move their record to 2-1 on the young season.
Teagan Piecek scored 15 points to lead the locals and was the only Gobbler in double figures. Brita Westman had her best scoring game tossing in nine points and Ella Janzen added eight. Emma Skaj chipped in with seven and Camille Parenteau and Emma Jacobson each had three points. Aitkin shot just 4-12 from the lane while the Rebels were 9-11.
Aitkin jumped off to an 8-0 lead as Piecek hit a bucket, Parenteau hit a gifter and Westman nailed her first bucket. Piecek buried a three bringing a Rebel timeout with an 8-0 Gobbler lead.
The Rebels finally scored at the 9:34 mark of the first half but soon after Piecek hit another trey and Janzen nailed a three for a 17-8 edge. She hit another bucket and Skaj ended the half with a hoop and a 21-13 lead.
The second half was pretty even but the Gobblers already had a big enough lead.
Skaj made it 23-13 early then Parenteau scored, Skaj hit a bucket and a free throw and Janzen scored for a 30-19 margin. It was 30-21 when Aitkin ran nine straight as Skaj scored, Westman hit a hoop, Janzen nailed a three and Piecek scored off a steal for a 39-21 lead. Westman scored the final six points for Aitkin and a big win for Coach Kaija Davies.
