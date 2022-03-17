The “curse of the first round” continued for the Aitkin Gobblers March 10 as the boys lost a tough 61-56 decision to the visiting Virginia Blue-Devils in the opening round of the Section 7AA Tourney 61-56.
Ironically, that was the same score that the Gobblers had beaten Virginia by earlier in the season.
The Gobblers led by three at the half but went ice cold from the field as the Blue-Devils rallied back to move on in the post-season.
The loss ends the locals’ year with a record of 10-15.
It is the eighth straight season the Gobblers have bowed out in the first round.
Senior Landon Janzen had some thoughts, “I was challenged on every shot so it was a little frustrating for me, but the shots didn’t fall like they have in the past. I loved playing for these coaches and with my teammates, I wouldn’t have traded this season for anything in the world.”
It was a back and forth first half that saw nine lead changes and four ties before Aitkin led 36-33 at the break. Virginia scored first but Janzen, who had 21 to lead the Gobblers, took over underneath. He had 13 in the first half. Zack MacDonald also had a good first half as he scored 11 of his 19 points with three-pointers included in the mix. Gus Sanford struggled as the Blue Devils kept a close eye on him and he didn’t have a lot of good looks in the game. Virginia led 33-32 but MacDonald scored on a steal and Micah Lane banked one off the glass just beating the buzzer and giving the locals a three-point edge.
The second half was close all the way with four ties and four more lead changes. Aitkin grabbed a five-point lead on two Janzen gifters but Virginia always found a way to come back. They tied it at 40-40 but Janzen answered with a duece and later scored again to tie it at 44-44. Lane gave Aitkin the lead at 46-44 but Virginia scored five straight to take a 49-46 lead. Alex Palm scored to close the lead to one but Virginia hit a three, answered by a trey by Sanford. The Blue-Devils, who ruled the three-pointers in the second half ,took a 55-51 lead but Janzen scored and then MacDonald buried a three and it was 56-55 Gobblers. That would be the final lead for the Gobblers, who gave up the final six points and saw their season come to an end.
Janzen led with his 21 points and MacDonald with 19 while Sanford, who scored 31 in the previous win over Virginia, was held to just eight. Alex Palm and Micah Lane each had four to complete the Gobbler scoring.
Neither team shot well from the line as Aitkin was 3-8 and Virginia was 3-9.
Sanford, Janzen, MacDonald, Jaelend Williams and Lane all played their final game for the Gobblers.
Coach Scott Stanfield summed up the matchup, “It was a good high school game. Our kids played hard and did most things well but we shot poorly from the field and from the free throw line. It was a great atmosphere and this team improved more than any other I can name. Our seniors were great leaders and will be missed for everything they did during the year. They are a special group.”
Virginia 33 28 61
Aitkin 36 20 56
