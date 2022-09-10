Well folks, one thing I have learned about my friend Dr. Austin Krohn is that he seldom stands still.
Whether it’s his duties as a family doctor, headmanning improvements at the “Roost” or at the high school softball field, no grass ever grows under his feet.
So it is no surprise that he is my go-to guy for anything going on with the youth of the Aitkin area, and in this case for the older athletes as well.
He hit me up recently to talk about the fifth annual Wiffle Ball Tourney this Saturday (Sept. 10), “Team entry is $50 and teams are five players each,” Krohn mentioned, “All games are played at the ‘Roost’ with first games beginning at 10 a.m. Games are limited to five innings or 25 minutes and teams are guaranteed three games. There will be multiple divisions of competitiveness. Teams with players under 12 must have an adult coach for the entire tournament. Teams can register until Thursday of this week (Sept. 8).”
This year’s event also includes a silent auction from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with many great things to bid on and also includes the home run derby featuring two-time defending champion Darshan Christy.
The wiffle ball tourney runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and all proceeds go to the Aitkin Youth Fastpitch organization. This is always a fun event and is so well run that teams love to play in it every year. Some of that credit goes to Austin and he would be the first to admit he has lots of help but many of the events that happen around our young athletes are ideas that come from him. He’s a kid at heart, that’s for sure and one always wonders what’s next on his agenda.
Oh, that’s right he was also instrumental, along with Jeremy Janzen, in getting the 10K club formed this fall.
Well, that’s another story, come visit at the “Roost” Saturday!
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
