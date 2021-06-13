My dear friend Ashley Oothoudt (AKA “Ainsley Oothork” in the “Tales from Lard Lake” book) has passed away, gone to that great drilling rig in the sky.
I first met Ashley almost 50 years ago. We were both new in our town of Aitkin and we joined the local chapter of the Jaycees. The other men of the chapter were very gung ho and committed to the organization, Ashley and I both realized that we were not “Ten Outstanding Young Men” material and so we hit it off right from the beginning.
I had never met anyone quite like Ashley. He had a gruff working man exterior but he was brilliant and very well read. In his youth he built 747s for Boeing.
Ashley did not suffer fools gladly and he raised the art of sarcasm to new heights. To Ashley, the end always justified the means, in that sense he would have made a good Jesuit priest, however the only two times I ever saw him in a church was when he married Karen and the day we buried him, but in his last years I could see him coming to grips with his mortality.
Ashley was a man’s man. Ash loved sports especially baseball and softball. We coached Little League baseball together. He told me how he taught his son Brian how to not be afraid of being hit by the pitch by pelting him with tennis balls.
My son Bill told me the other day how much he valued talking with Ashley. He said how when we were out deer hunting he could discuss anything with Ashley and how Ashley always talked to him like he was an adult even though he was just a kid. Billy thinks of him as “Uncle Ashley.”
I too think of Ashley as a brother. An older very unpredictable brother but a brother no less.
We played a lot of softball together, first with the Jaycees and then with the world famous K.G. Nentl Sanitation lower division championship team, very lower division. Ashley was a slugger and fast on his feet, traits that would serve him well in business.
Ashley’s main business at the time was as boss of North Star Well Drilling, a company that he owned with his brother but it seemed he always had some kind of side hustle going on, like a wood chip company that produced turkey bedding. That company unfortunately burned down but Ashley wasn’t too upset about it and rose from its ashes so to speak, to go on to greater adventures. As Terry told me, “Ashley knew when to hold ‘em, knew when to fold ‘em, knew when to walk away and knew when to run!”
Ashley was quite the business man and he told me the secret of his financial success was “All cash comes to Ash.” Ashley had a great heart and was a very generous boss, all who worked for him loved and respected him.
When I first met Ashley, he was quite a striking figure with his bald head and thick black beard and his trademark immaculately waxed handlebar mustache. He wore that beard and mustache combination for years. One day Ashley was going to meet Mike Patterson and me for a round of golf. Mike and I were waiting in the parking lot when his guy in a golf cap comes up and just stands there silently staring at us, I had never seen him before, he looked a lot like Rodney Dangerfield, finally the guy starts to laugh, it was Ashley. Evidently one of Ashley’s latest adventures had taken a wrong turn and Ashley felt it best if he went into his own version of “witness protection” for a while.
For years Ashley would go deer hunting with his great friend Bob Peterson. Their hunts usually consisted of getting up early, sitting for a few hours in Bob’s Aunt Gertie’s field and putting the guns away to spend the rest of the day shooting pool at the Liberty Beach bar. They were an exclusive hunting partnership until one year they realized that I had just purchased 80 acres of hunting land bordering the Rice Lake Federal Refuge, not far from Lard Lake. After discussing the situation, they thought I would make an ideal addition to the hunting club. As time went by, a hunting shack was built and a hunting tradition for us and our sons began. Each year we would get together for the hunt and to sit in the cozy shack and tell and retell the stories of old. Certain rules of conduct evolved, such as if you heard one of our party shoot a deer, that was your signal to head back to the shack and take a nap. As time passed we were more than happy to turn the work over to the boys. We had so many great times at that shack.
Ashley was unique, we won’t see anyone like him again, my life is richer for having known him and I miss him very much, may God bless and comfort Karen, Brian and their family.
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
