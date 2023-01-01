Christian Crutcher and Isaac Peterson each scored a pair of goals to lead the Northern Lakes Lightning hockey team to a 7-4 victory Dec. 20 over the visiting Alexandria Cardinals.
The win gives the Lightning a 3-2 record on the season. Crutcher opened the scoring at 8:50 of the first with Finnegan Fogarty and Easton Anderson getting the assists. That was the only goal of the first but the two teams warmed up in the second stanza. Peterson got his first goal of the season from Noah Miles and Wyatt Balmer at :49 for a 2-0 lead. Alexandria scored twice to tie the game but Logan Verville scored his second goal of the year at 5:22 from Darby Boelter and Crutcher and Jerome Martin got his third of the year from Boelter and Verville to keep the Lightning in front. By the end of the period though the Cardinals had tied things at 4-4 as they moved into the third period.
The final period belonged to the Lightning. Anderson put them back ahead at 4:48 from Jayden Marthaler and Colby Anderson then at 6:11 it was Crutcher with his third of the season and 10 minutes later at 16:04 Peterson completed the scoring and a 7-4 win. Ethan Kunz picked up the win between the pipes as he stopped 36 shots.
Alexandria 0 4 0 4
Lightning 1 3 3 7
The Lightning will host Little Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
