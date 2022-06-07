The MAC (McGregor, Aitkin, Cromwell) Bird Busters clay target team finished fourth of six in the 8A Conference 2 standings, behind Big Lake High School, Princeton High School and first place Hermantown High School.
There was a total of 337 Minnesota high schools assigned to nine classes and 43 conferences based on team size. The MAC Bird Busters had 62 registered shooters this season, 30 from McGregor, 23 from Aitkin and nine from Cromwell. With having a gain of 20 shooters from the last season, the team has 10 volunteer coaches, along with scorers and managing staff at each practice and competition to help keep the organization running smoothly. “It also takes the support of the parents and guardians, school districts and communities to keep this team successful. The main goal is to be safe and have fun, and that has been accomplished year in and year out.
The team will have eight seniors graduating this year. Congratulations to Jacob Anderson, Andrew Burton, Tammie Collins, Willie Glunz, Tanner Hills, Kortney Lamke, Jordan Paquette, and Nathan Stifter. These shooters have been a powerful asset to the team.
During the spring season, the athletes have an opportunity to earn a varsity letter through their school. The criteria are based on the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) guidelines for academics and with no non-academic violations, an average of 19-25 or be a graduating senior. This year the team had 17 athletes who received a varsity letter.
Cromwell: Jacob Anderson and Tucker Korpi.
Aitkin: Andrew Burton, Carson Emery, Raija Gustin, Ed Koch, Kortney Lamke, Nathan Stifter and Damon Washburn.
McGregor: Tammie Collins, Willie Glunz, Garrett Guida, Jordan Paquette, Abram Perrine, Landon Sorensen, Clyde Swedberg.
The team had three shooters shoot 25/25 and receive a patch for their accomplishment: Tucker Korpi, Levi Hoover and Jordan Paquette.
Awards are also given to the most improved male and female and the high gun male and female on the team. Levi Hon received the most improved male registering a three, two for his reserve week score and worked hard throughout the weeks to record his high score of 18. Bella Sorensen received the most improved female registering a pair of ones for her reserve week score and ended her fifth week of competition with a 16. The high gun male was Landon Sorensen, hitting 224/250 targets, with an average of 22.4. The high gun female was Jordan Paquette, hitting 220/250 targets with an average of 22. She also placed third in the conference for females.
The trap shooting championship in Alexandria will take place June 13-21. The MAC Bird Busters will compete in class 8A on Monday, June 20.
The MAC Bird Busters want to thank all who have supported the team, including the Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club, the Lawler Community Club, Erik’s guns and More and Brandl GM of Aitkin.
