The season came to an abrupt end for the McGregor Mercs Oct. 30 as they lost a 50-14 decision to the top-seeded Ogilvie Lions in Ogilvie in the Minnesota State High School League Section 5A 9-man football playoffs.
The Lions hustled out to a 28-0 lead at the half and never looked back. The loss finished the season for McGregor with a 1-7 record.
“I thought we played hard today,” said coach Bob Staska. “We had them in several third and long situations and couldn’t stop them. We gave up two scores in the last three minutes of the half after we had a turnover in the end zone on our previous drive.
“That really did us in,” he added.
Ogilvie scored early and often in the win, scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters.
The Lions took a 42-0 lead into the final period when Ethan Bohn scored on a 26-yard run to break up the shutout. Unfortunately, the Lions ran the following kickoff 76 yards for their final touchdown.
Later in the fourth, Isaiah Serfling scored from three yards out. Kaiden Kellermann hit Cooper Sellers for the two-point conversion to complete the scoring. The Lions totaled 161 yards on the ground and 119 yards in the air for a 280-187 total yards advantage.
The Mercs had 145 rushing yards, led by Ethan Bohn with 84 yards on 11 carries, while Sam Metzen had 30 yards on two carries. Willie Glunz was 5-12 for 30 yards with Isaiah Serfling catching two of those passes for 34 yards.
Bohn also led the defense with seven solo tackles and four assists while Serfling added five solo stops and three assists. Glunz added four solos and five assists. The Mercs lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions in the loss.
“As far as the season goes this was a fun group to work with but we struggled to put together four quarters,” said coach Staska. “We could play one or two but weren’t consistent enough to complete games well.”
McGregor 0 0 0 14 – 14
Ogilvie 14 14 14 8 – 50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.