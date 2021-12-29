The McGregor Mercs boys basketball team won a big one on the road on Dec. 17, beating Carlton 56-50.
The win evens their record at 2-2 on the season. It was a tight game all night with the Mercs leading at half by one and stretching it out at the end.
Coach Anthony Pierce liked his team’s effort, “It was a fun game, we got up early 22-10 and led by one at the half. Ethan Bohn and Isaiah Serfling both stepped up bit in the second half. We also rebounded well.”
Serfling led the way with 21 points while Bohn had 19. Darian Morgart added six, Sam Metzen had five, Jacob Metzen had three and Willie Glunz had two.
McGregor 24 32 56
Carlton 23 27 50
MERCS FALL
The McGregor Mercs got off to a slow start in their game at Nashwauk-Keewatin on Dec. 21 and saw their record fall to 2-3 with a 68-50 loss. Ethan Bohn and Willie Glunz led the Mercs with 21 and 12 points, respectively. Darian Morgart added seven but Isaiah Serfling was held to just four points. Jacob Metzen and Sam Metzen had three points each.
Coach Anthony Pierce knows the problem with his team right now, “We need to limit our turnovers and stop giving teams second and third chances to score. We are still struggling to put the ball in the basket.”
McGregor 20 30 50
N. Keewatin 33 35 68
McGregor is back in action on Jan. 4 hosting Silver Bay.
