The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team’s matchup with the Floodwood Polar Bears Dec. 8 was a tale of two halves as the two teams were tied 17-17 at the half at Floodwood. But the Polar Bears outscored the Mercs 27-6 in the final 18 minutes to win 44-23.
McGregor mustered only one basket and four free throws in the second half as they saw their record fall to 1-3 on the season.
Emma Henderson led the Mercs with nine points while Paige Dean had four, Courtney Gauthier had three, Ava Guida, Josee Kellermann and Claire Geyen each had two and Izzy Cook had a free throw.
Asked about the second half, Coach Andrea Bohn said, “It was horrible, we just seemed to roll over and disappear for no reason. We’ll get better, we just need to improve on shots and passes.”
McGregor 17 6 23
Floodwood 17 27 44
The Northland Storm girls basketball team jumped off to a double digit halftime lead on their way to their first win of the season, a 58-37 win at McGregor Dec. 5.
Lainee Spangler scored 24 points and Annika Spangler scored 22 points as the Storm moved to 1-2 on the season and dropped the Mercs to 1-2 as well. Paige Dean led the Mercs with 10 points while Emma Henderson had eight, Courtney Gauthier had seven, Ava Guida and Josee Kellermann each had four and Violet Brekke and Claire Geyen each had two. Emma Finke posted three for the Storm followed by Tatum Peterson, Bella Dunham, Michelle Smith and Morgan Humphreys all had two and Maddie Barnes added a free throw.
Storm coach Stacey Johnson was happy with the win, “We worked very hard under the basket. The team worked well in getting the ball inside. They worked hard until the end.”
Coach of the Mercs Andrea Bohn didn’t have a lot to offer, “Even though on paper we had a bad game there were some things we did better and that’s where we are at, trying to get better every game.”
The Storm hit 5-13 from the line while McGregor was 9-22.
Northland 32 26 58
McGregor 11 26 37
The Storm moves on to play International Falls at home on Dec.13 while the Mercs travel to Carlton on Dec. 15.
