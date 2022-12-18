The McGregor Mercs girls basketball team’s matchup with the Floodwood Polar Bears Dec. 8 was a tale of two halves as the two teams were tied 17-17 at the half at Floodwood. But the Polar Bears outscored the Mercs 27-6 in the final 18 minutes to win 44-23. 

McGregor mustered only one basket and four free throws in the second half as they saw their record fall to 1-3 on the season. 

