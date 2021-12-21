The McGregor Mercs hosted unbeaten South Ridge on Dec. 13 and got off to a tough start and couldn’t come back, losing a 90-34 decision to drop their record to 1-4 on the season.
The Mercs trailed big at the half and then took nearly nine minutes to pick up their first points of the half, by then the Panthers had an insurmountable lead.
Jordan Paquette led the Mercs with 14 points while Josee Kellermann added eight, Courtney Gauthier had five, Paige Dean had three, and Ava Guida and Maddie Maas each had two. Coach Amy Hawkinson knows they can play better, “It boils down to mental toughness and preparation. They lose everything they know with the slightest amount of pressure. They get rattled too easy.”
South Ridge 47 43 90
McGregor 24 10 34
The McGregor Mercs used a huge second half on both ends of the court to pick up their second win of the year with a 39-30 victory over the visiting Carlton Bulldogs Dec.16. Jordan Paquette scored 12 points to lead the Mercs while Paige Dean had nine points, her best of the season. Courtney Gauthier added seven while Claire Guyen had four, Violet Brekke had three and Ava Guida and Josee Kellermann each scored two points.
Coach Amy Hawkinson was a happy camper after this win, “It was great, we really needed this one for our confidence and morale.” The Mercs next action will be in the Aitkin Holiday Tournament Dec.28-29.
