With conference losses to Braham and Hinckley/Finlayson last week, the Mille Lacs Raiders fell out of a tie with Rush City for first place in the Great River Conference.
The loss to Hinckley/Finlayson was worth two points in the standings, and with just two conference matches remaining, both with GRC powers and worth two points a piece, Mille Lacs is in a poor position to contend for the GRC title.
The Raiders enter the final week of the regular season with an overall record of 11-9 counting tournament play, and have matches with Rush City, Pine City and a tournament hosted by Upsala before section tournament action begins.
Braham
“We’re still trying to adjust our lineup without having Ashley Rogers’ perfect sets,” said Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball coach Marcia Balder following her team’s first conference loss last Tuesday to the Braham Bombers, a team they had beaten earlier this season.
The Raiders entered the match as one of only two unbeaten teams in the Great River Conference and left with a GRC record of 4-1 after dropping three straight sets to the Bombers.
Meanwhile, the Rush City Tigers had improved their GRC record to 7-0 and were scheduled to meet Mille Lacs for the one and only time on Oct. 18.
In the loss to Braham, the Raiders could muster just 13 kills in the three sets, including five by Shayla Nayquonabe, three from Ashley Strang, two each by Katie Rocholl and Katlyn Schoeck and one by Gabby Perkio.
Strang led the team in aces with four, and Abby Beniek recorded 14 digs.
Mille Lacs 16 17 20
Braham 25 25 25
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Oct. 14 match between the Mille Lacs Raiders and the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars was to have a major impact upon the Raiders’ chance at vying for the conference title. A loss by Mille Lacs would put them three points behind conference-leading Rush City with two matches remaining. A win would keep them at one loss in the GRC, just one point behind Rush City.
But, the night turned into a disaster for the home team, when they lost in five sets to the Jags.
The first set looked like it was going to be a rout for Mille Lacs. Getting fine setting by 8th-grader Ava Rogers who was replacing her ailing sister, Ashley at that position, allowed the Raiders to out-kill the Jaguars 15-2 on the way to a decisive 25-11 win.
The younger Rogers left the match in set two and things began to unravel for the Raiders. Tied at 11-11, Mille Lacs was outscored 14-6 down the stretch to tie the match at one a piece.
In set three, the Raiders fell behind 9-2, clawed their way back to within one point of the lead at 17-16, and were behind by just two points at 24-22, but couldn’t get the job done, and lost 25-22.
Knowing it was do-or-die, the Raiders played tough in the fourth game, tying the Jaguars eight times through the first half of the set, then started getting good sets allowing their hitters to score and won, 25-11 to send the match into the fifth and final set.
Mille Lacs pulled to within one point of the lead at 11-10, but fell victim to three power kills by the Jaguars down he stretch on the way to a 15-11 loss.
Mille Lacs out-killed Hinckley 57-21, but won on so many unforced errors by the Raiders. Leading the Raiders in kills was Ashley Strang with 18, Shayla Nayquonabe with 13, Katie Rocholl had 10 and nine by Gabby Perkio.
H/F 11 25 25 22 15
Mille Lacs 25 17 22 25 11
