The Onamia Panthers baseball team entered May coming off a three-game win streak, but the first week in the new month did not treat them kindly.
The Panthers faced Hinckley/Finlayson, the number one ranked team in Class A in the state, followed with a game against the 58th-ranked Pine City Dragons and finished the week against the Braham Bombers, who were in the top 10 at 6th-place in the state.
Onamia lost all three, bringing their overall record to 3-5 with six regular-season games remaining.
Hinckley/Finlayson
Onamia pitching gave up nine hits, five walks, struck five and allowed the state’s top-ranked Class A Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars to score in each of the first five innings on the way to a 12-1 loss in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Onamia managed one run on five hits, including two by lead-off batter Corey Tihlarik.
H/F 2 1 2 4 3 12
Onamia 0 0 0 0 1 1
Pine City
The Pine City Dragons, had little trouble disposing of the visiting Onamia Panthers on May 4, beating their conference guests, 13-0, in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Onamia began the game with three straight hits, but could not score. Meanwhile, Pine City pitching struck out nine of the 20 batters they faced.
Onamia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pine City 1 1 9 2 -- 13
Braham
The state’s sixth-ranked Braham Bombers came to Onamia High to take on the Panthers in a conference baseball game on May 6.
The Panthers spotted the Bombers a 10-run lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Onamia sophomore Noah Jacobson kept the game alive with an RBI single.
Onamia added five more runs, but lost, 10-6.
Corey Tihlarki and Jacobson each had two hits, and Brendan Carlson had a triple with three RBI.
BR 2 1 3 1 1 2 0 10
ON 0 0 0 0 1 5 0 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.