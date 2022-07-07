The MAC (McGregor, Aitkin, Cromwell) Bird Busters competed in the world’s largest trap shooting championship held June 13-21 at Alexandria Shooting Park in Alexandria.
More than 340 high school teams featuring nearly 7,900 student athletes were expected to compete in the 2022 Championship. Each team is assigned a tournament day as determined by their class and conference designation. This allows all teams to complete their competition (novice, junior varsity and varsity) on a single day while allowing competition among teams with a similar team size.
The MAC Bird Busters competed in conference 8A on June 20 with 40 shooters competing. “Despite the very hot weather the team had a fantastic day,” said Becky Paquette. The team had six shooters who hit perfect rounds of 25 straight targets. Raija Gustin, Aitkin, shot two rounds of perfect scores; Jax Henderson, McGregor; Noah Janzen, Aitkin; Nathan Stifter, Aitkin; and Ty Burgstaler, Aitkin, all shot one round of perfect scores. Jordan Paquette, McGregor, hit consecutive 50 rounds. These shooters all earned a patch based on the number of consecutive targets hit.
Student athletes shoot their assigned number of targets to compete in both individual and team events.
Student athlete classifications are determined by the athlete’s year-end average weekly score after week five.
Novice team
“The MAC Bird Buster novice team came out on fire,” said Becky Paquette. A novice shooter’s average is between 0-14.99. Isabelle Cook, McGregor, took first place for novice females hitting 82/100 targets. Hazel Guida, McGregor, placed ninth, hitting 73/100 targets. For the male novice team, Cody Danielowski, McGregor, took fourth place hitting 86/100 and Jacob Mitchell, McGregor, shot his personal best hitting 82/100 targets, placing seventh.
The top five student athlete scores on a team are used to determine the overall team score for designated classification. Overall, the MAC Bird Buster novice team placed third, hitting 388/500 targets, getting a plaque for the trophy case.
JV team
The JV team also did great according to Becky Paquette. A JV shooter’s average is 15-18.99 during regular season.
Guida placed third for the females hitting 89/100 targets and Madison Maas, McGregor, placed 13th hitting 73/100 targets. For the JV male team, Noah Janzen and Wyatt Crowther, both of Aitkin, tied for 20th place hitting 89/100 targets.
Overall, the JV team took fifth place hitting 438/500 targets.
Varsity
A varsity shooter has an average between 19-25. Jordan Paquette took first place for the females hitting 96/100 targets and Gustin had a three-way tie, taking fourth place hitting 95/100 targets.
If a tiebreaker is required for any places, the longest reverse run of hit targets by the athlete will be used. The longest reverse run score will start from the last target and count backwards until a missed target is reached to determine the tiebreaker score.
Landon Sorensen, McGregor and Ed Koch, Aitkin, led the male varsity team hitting 91/100, placing 86th.
The varsity team overall placed 14/18 schools, for the single day, hitting 461/500 targets.
Jordan Paquette will participate in the National Championship at the MTA home grounds in Mason, Michigan, from July 6-10.
