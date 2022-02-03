Aitkin wrestlers split two tris on the road last week, bringing it to a 17-4 season record. On Jan. 25 the Gobblers were in Onamia, losing 17-55 to the Royalton-Upsala Royals, before pinning down the Mille Lacs Raiders, 54-26. The Royals beat Mille Lacs 61-10 in the first match of the night. Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena was scheduled to wrestle for a quad, but opted out.
Aitkin added an additional triangular into the schedule and took on the United North Central Warriors and Osakis Silverstreaks at Menahga on Thursday night. Having to give up a couple forfeits, the Gobblers lost a close 30-33 match to the Warriors, before beating the Silverstreaks, 50-18.
Aitkin will host Brainerd at home Thursday, Feb. 3, with JV to start at 6 p.m., then travel to Grand Rapids Friday for a quadrangular with the Thunderhawks, Nashwauk-Keewatin and Chisago Lakes to finish the regular season. Class 7AA Section action is scheduled to start Thursday, Feb. 17 with team finals in Mora on Friday, Feb. 18 and individuals Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26 in Cloquet.
Aitkin, 17 – Royalton, 55
106-Jacob Benson-Vick fell to Tucker Simmons.
113-John Pelarski lost a 2-10 major decision to Lane Olson.
120-Aitkin was open.
126-James Erickson fell to Alex Diederich.
132-Kenny Erickson lost a 5-8 decision to Will Gorecki.
138-Nathan Trotter won a 4-1 decision over Brady Yourczek.
145-Marshall Larson wrestled a 15-4 major over Brock Costanzo.
152-Carson Kullhem added four with a 14-6 major over Nicholas Leibold.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Jacob Leibold.
170-Daniel Decent fell to Hunter Novitzki.
182-Jack Grell fell to Gabe Gorecki.
195-Zach Leitinger fell to Kaden Holm.
220-Nathan Stifter fell to Bryce Holm.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Jeremy Mugg in :44.
Tyler Hacker, Madelyn Strohmeyer and Dane Larson won exhibition matches for the JV.
Aitkin, 54 – Mille Lacs, 26
106-Jacob Benson-Vick lost a 6-10 decision to Creeden Spengler.
113-John Pelarski lost by technical fall to Zach Remer.
120-Aitkin was open.
126-James Erickson pinned Chase Calander in 3:30.
132-Nathan Trotter pinned Sam Hebisen in 3:20 to peg his 25th career pin.
138- Kenny Erickson pinned Tucker Haggberg in 3:36.
145-Marshall Larson pinned Tucker Strecker in 3:57.
152-Hayden Workman pinned Landyn Remer in 2:32.
160-Carson Kullhem pinned Chris Ecker in 3:38.
170-Aitkin was open.
182-Daniel Decent pinned Finn Scheidweiler in :47.
195-Zach Leitinger fell to Jakob Wind.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Joe Bistodeau in :31.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton followed suit, pinning Diego Salinas in :31.
Tyler Franke, Madelyn Strohmeyer, Tyler Hacker, Chase Morris, Dane Larson, Jeremiah Cortez and Luke Workman won exhibition matches.
Aitkin, 30 – UNC, 33
106-Jacob Benson-Vick fell to Conrad Koll.
113-John Pelarski pinned Zach Davidson in 3:24.
120-Aitkin was open.
126-James Erickson won a 4-2 decision over Aaron Lake.
132-Nathan Trotter won a 3-2 decision over Spencer Erickson.
138- Kenny Erickson won a 6-2 decision over Dylan Rasmussen.
145-Marshall Larson lost a 0-3 decision to Ethan Hendrickson.
152-Carson Kullhem lost a 1-3 decision to Hank Tellers.
160-Hayden Workman fell to Eion Ness.
170-Daniel Decent won a 6-3 decision over Mason Plautz.
182-Aitkin was open.
195-Zach Leitinger lost a 1-7 decision to Torrey Carlson.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Mason Kipka in 1:58.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Marcus Peterson in :14.
Tyler Franke, Madelyn Strohmeyer, Tyler Hacker and Luke Workman won exhibition matches.
Aitkin, 50 –Osakis, 18
106-Jacob Benson-Vick fell to Reggie George.
113-John Pelarski pinned Simon Jacobson in :31.
120-Aitkin was open.
126-James Erickson pinned Christian Nathe in 4:19.
132-Nathan Trotter won a 10-3 decision over Lukas Duchene.
138- Kenny Erickson received a forfeit.
145-Marshall Larson scored a technical fall in 4:20 over Gaven Cimbura.
152-Carson Kullhem lost a 1-3 decision to Kale Drevlow.
160-Hayden Workman lost a 3-10 decision to Tyson Hagedon.
170-Daniel Decent, forfeit.
182-Double forfeit.
195-Zach Leitinger grabbed a quick pin in :10 over Preston Kunkel.
220-Nathan Stifter pinned Connor Koep in :42.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit.
Dane Larson won an exhibition match for the JV.
MILESTONES
Nathan Trotter was recognized for pegging his 25th varsity career pin at Onamia on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Aitkin open wrestling tournament
The Aitkin Wrestling Club will hold the Noel Bailey Open K-6 Round Robin Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Aitkin High School.
Weigh-ins and registration will be from 9:30-10:15 a.m. for kindergarten through second grade; 9:30-10:30 a.m. and 9:30-11 a.m. for fifth and sixth grade. Wrestling will begin at approximately 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.