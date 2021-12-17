Aitkin sported eight undefeated wrestlers as the Gobblers went 4-0 as a team in the season-opening quadrangular Tuesday, Dec. 7 on the home mat.
Walker Jones and Jack Grell picked up their 50th career wins and Craig Ashton earned his 25th career pin as the Gobblers beat the Proctor-Hermantown United 70-7, Nashwauk-Keewatin-Greenway Ttitans 81-0, Hibbing BlueJackets 56-18 and the Pierz Pioneers 47-27.
Aitkin was slated to wrestle in the Jackson County Central Invitational over the weekend, but with the impending weather they chose not to make the trip. They will be wrestling at Pequot Lakes on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18 in a tournament added to the schedule when Cass Lake canceled the Big Bear. Wrestling is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Friday and continue Saturday at 10 a.m. The Gobblers will be back on the home mat Tuesday, Dec. 21 for a triangular with Pine City and Virginia with wrestling to start at 5 p.m.
Aitkin, 70
P/H, 7
106-Jacob Benson-Vick wrestled a 12-4 major decision over Cooper Lucarelli.
113-John Pelarski pinned Nathan Tangen in 1:44.
120-Jackson Cline pinned Gavin Talbert in 3:44.
126-Senior co-captain James Erickson pinned Landon Laakso in :33.
132-Nathan Trotter received a forfeit.
138-Senior co-captain Marshall Larson, forfeit.
145-Kenny Erickson lost a 6-14 major to Robert Laakso.
152-Walker Jones, forfeit.
160-Senior co-captain Carson Kullhem lost a 2-6 decision to Zak McPhee.
170-Jacob Williams pinned Quinn Schnabel in :51.
182-Jack Grell pinned Brett Pampuch in :50.
195-Jacob Espeseth, forfeit.
220-Zach Leitinger pinned John Becker in :18.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned Austin Wunner in :14.
Noah Roettger, Kyler Hacker and Tyler Hacker won exhibition matches against Proctor/Hermantown.
Aitkin, 56
Hibbing, 18
106-Jacob Benson-Vick pinned Nehemiah Figueroa in 2:25.
113-John Pelarski won by injury default over Kaden Sweeney.
120-Jackson Cline fell to Christian Jelle.
126-James Erickson pinned Gabe Martin in :49.
132-Nathan Trotter wrestled an 8-1 decision over Ethan Roy.
138-Marshall Larson, forfeit
145-Kenny Erickson pinned Luke Tichy in :52.
152-Walker Jones pinned Jack Bautsch in :35.
160-Carson Kullhem won by technical fall in 4:30 over Trevor VonBrethorst.
170-Jacob Williams got the takedown in overtime for a 5-3 decision over Bryson Larrabee.
182-Jack Grell won a 5-2 decision over Thomas Hagen.
195-Jacob Espeseth fell to Drew Shay.
220-Zach Leitinger fell to Chris Woods.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pegged his 25th career pin with an :11 pin over Alex Henderson.
Hayden Workman won a JV exhibition match over Hibbing.
Aitkin, 81
NKG, 0
106-Jacob Benson-Vick, forfeit
113-John Pelarski, forfeit
120-Jackson Cline, forfeit
126-James Erickson pinned Brennen Perkovich in :27.
132-Nathan Trotter, forfeit
138-Marshall Larson, forfeit
145-Kenny Erickson pinned John Duffy in 1:53.
152-Walker Jones, forfeit
160-Carson Kullhem wrestled a 5-2 decision over Aiden Duffy.
170-Jacob Williams, forfeit
182-Jack Grell, forfeit
195-Zach Leitinger, forfeit
220-Jacob Espeseth pinned Kanye Wood in 1:45.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton, forfeit
Maddie Strohmeyer and Nathan Stifter won exhibition matches.
Aitkin, 47
Pierz, 27
106-Jacob Benson-Vick lost a 3-10 decision to Carter Young.
113-John Pelarski, forfeit
120-Jackson Cline fell to Liam Hennessy.
126-James Erickson pinned Alan Brixius in :52.
132-Nathan Trotter held on for a 1-0 decision over Derek Stangl.
138-Marshall Larson pinned Chase Becker in :20.
145-Kenny Erickson fell to Jacob LeBlanc.
152-Aitkin forfeited
160-Carson Kullhem won a 5-2 decision over Frank Tomberlin.
170-Jacob Williams wrestled a 24-9 tech fall over Derrick Pryzbilla.
182-Jack Grell pinned Nathan Nash in 1:27.
195-Zach Leitinger pinned Grant Kuske in 1:15.
220-Jacob Espeseth fell to Daniel Hoffman.
Hwt.-Craig Ashton pinned AJ Gerwing in :32.
Kyle Hacker, Noah Roettger, Chase Morris, Corey Hill and Dan Decent won exhibition matches against Hibbing.
