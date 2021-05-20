Five Crosby-Ironton graduating seniors and five from Aitkin High were awarded $1,000 scholarships to be used to further their education. Ceremonies were held last week at the schools. Lion Cathe Picek presented scholarships to Crosby-Ironton graduating seniors Anna Carlson, Lily Habighorst, Haylee Hanson, Isabella Sablan and Breanna Stirewalt on Monday, May 3rd. Lion Cookie Knopik presented scholarships to Aitkin High School graduating seniors Madison Buisman, Allison Ehnstrom, Hunter Hills, Owen Miller and Jordan Rinta on Thursday May 6th. Some of the scholarship recipients will be at this year’s annual Swinging for Scholars Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions Golf Tournament. This year’s event will be held at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge on Monday July 12th.
This was the twenty-second year for the Swinging For Schoars annual scholarship program. The Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions have donated at least $173,000 to CI Grads, $117,000 to graduates from Aitkin High School since 1992 . All the money generated from the tournament goes to the program. Golfers who would like to enter this year’s tournament on Monday, July 12th can get more information and an entry form by calling 678-9090 or contacting Ruttger’s Bay Lake Lodge Golf Course.
