Three years ago, the Northwoods Forestry Cooperative established a fund that it intends to disburse to college students who are planning to go into some part of the field of forestry.
The scholarship fund is named after the late Ed Slettom, who was a resident of Glen, in Aitkin County. Slettom was a founding member of the NFC, and his North Glen Farm has been the location of a number of NFC field days and events.
Slettom loved his forests, was an avid planter and tender of trees and was intent on leaving a legacy to his family, a number of whom are continuing to manage the property now that Ed is gone.
The scholarship fund is built by holding an annual silent auction and by donations.
Northwoods Forestry Cooperative members decided that Kenton Montgomery, a forestry instructor at Central Lakes College, would be a logical person to help identify students with commitment and potential, who would be appropriate recipients of the first of these scholarships.
CLC students Haley Dietman and Carl Bakkila were selected as the 2021 Northwoods Forestry Cooperative/Ed Slettom Memorial Scholarship recipients.
Dietman is originally from Clearwater, Minnesota. She moved to Staples with her family in 2010. Her experience since graduating from high school in 2018 included work on a ranch in Montana, an experience that cultivated her passion and appreciation for natural resources.
Having first attended CLC as a PSEO student, she came back to CLC and start taking general credits, applying to the Natural Resources program. In the summer of 2021, Dietman did an internship with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Perham. She learned about conservation and real-life applications by working with landowners. She is a volunteer with the Camp Ripley archery hunt and a youth pheasant hunt at the La Blanc game farm in Little Falls.
Dietman plans to work for NRCS in the future, but hopes to travel abroad after college.
Carl Bakkila was born and raised in Brainerd. While growing up he spent a lot of time outdoors playing with friends and exploring the woods. He graduated from Brainerd Senior High and went on to do 5 years in the United States Air Force before starting college. Bakkila family members were hunters and he attributes that and the time spent outside as child with his interest in natural resources and animals.
He recently took on the role of liaison for the Natural Resource Club in student senate and participated in a summer internship at Camp Ripley in 2020. Bakkila has participated in all three of the archery hunts that have taken place at Camp Ripley while he has been a student.
Bakkila will be completing the remaining classes he needs to graduate in the spring of 2022.
After graduation Bakkila plans to use the certificate he earns from CLC to apply for a position with the NRCS.
Bakkila plans to use the NFC scholarship funds he was awarded to purchase the school supplies and books needed to complete his coursework at CLC.
Anyone may donate to the Ed Slettom Memorial Scholarship fund by contacting NFC secretary Gary Bodie at bodie@brainerd.net.
Northwoods Forestry Cooperative has a Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/1912417392313572/about.
