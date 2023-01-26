As a care consultant for families, I hear stories from individuals who are doing their best to provide care, but the heartbreaking information they share is indescribable.
Moment to moment they are tired, elated, done in and blessed taking care of loved ones in the home. Then they talk about the incredible grief combined with relief when the loved ones die and are permanently relieved of their pain and affiliations.
One thing all caregivers need is a break. In many cases, loved ones can’t stay home alone and often help from families or friends is limited.
One option is to hire respite care so you can take time for yourself. Another is to join a caregiver support group.
Aitkin County CARE is offering an in-person and online course entitled Powerful Tools for Caregivers. In this course, you will learn strategies for caring for yourself, handling emotions, gaining confidence in caregiving and obtaining community resources.
These classes will be held twice a week beginning Monday, Feb. 20 from 10:30–noon. There are six sessions in total.
Call Aitkin County CARE to register. There is a suggested donation of $25 for materials. The inability to pay will not result in anyone being turned away.
“We are excited to offer this opportunity for in-home caregivers to learn strategies for dealing with the demands placed on them,” said Lynne Jacobs, executive director of Aitkin County CARE.
“Caregiving is one of the toughest, and most rewarding, of duties. Gaining more tools to deal with your feelings of helplessness and frustration, fatigue, uncertainty and other issues can really help. Also, we find that sharing information with others having the same experience really builds a sense of community and gives you a safe space to share your issues.”
Help for caregivers is a top mission for Aitkin County CARE. Contact them to find a caring respite worker, to join an online support group or to participate in the Powerful Tools for Caregivers class designed for those caring for elderly or disabled loved ones.
